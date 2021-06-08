Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently the most anticipated game right now and each day we see a number of details that hint at its launch. However, the battle royale has also attracted some negative limelight (courtesy of its connection with the now-banned PUBG Mobile), which could lead to a ban even before the game has been launched. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile new teaser prepares us for chicken dinner; launch soon?

It is revealed that Lok Sabha MP from Telangana (Nizamabad), Arvind Dharampuri has written to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad raising concerns regarding Battlegrounds Mobile. Here’s what it is about. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India receives 20 million pre-registrations in just two weeks

Battlegrounds Mobile India faces a new challenge

The letter was sent to Prasad on June 2 and asks him to look into “serious” security concerns put forward by multiple representations. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India will get this PUBG Mobile-like feature, new teaser reveals

It brings to light the fact that while Battlegrounds Mobile stores users’ data in India and Singapore, it also allows for international data transfers. Plus, its Terms of Service are also looked after by the laws of South Korea, where Krafton is based.

All these factors indirectly hint at its ties with China’s Tencent. This is why Dharampuri has asked the IT Minister to examine Krafton’s investments and agreements with the company. While this isn’t a request for a ban, it certainly puts the game under scrutiny. If something at all comes up, Battlegrounds Mobile’s future in India might be in jeopardy.

To recall, recently Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering and MP Abhishek Singhvi had asked the government to ban the battle royale game. This was on the pretext that the game’s launch will bring back PUBG Mobile, which can hinder the security and privacy of users.

Despite some negativity, Battlegrounds Mobile is highly anticipated in India. It is currently available for pre-registration and recently achieved a milestone of 20 million pre-registered users in just two weeks since the process opened.

The game is expected to come with the UAZ vehicle, “Erangle” map, and more PUBG Mobile-like features. This appears surprising as Krafton never wanted people to associate Battlegrounds Mobile with PUBG. We hope these things don’t land it any trouble.

Battlegrounds Mobile is expected to launch on June 18 but there’s no concrete word on the same.