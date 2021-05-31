Battlegrounds Mobile India is coming to India soon. Considering the hype around the upcoming battle royale game, we expect Krafton to announce the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India very soon. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India will get this PUBG Mobile-like feature, new teaser reveals

Currently, the PUBG Mobile’s Indian version is available for pre-registration on Google Play Store since May 18. Krafton has released another teaser today that urges people to go and pre-register for the game and get free rewards. Also Read - Launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile: When will the game release?

Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser new out!

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser has been posted on social media platforms such as Facebook. The teaser doesn’t reveal too many details about the upcoming game, it just reaffirms that the Battlegrounds Mobile India is up for pre-registration. The post also highlights that users who pre-register for the game will get some rewards at the launch. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch in June-third week? A new report suggests

Currently, the Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for pre-registration only for Android users on Play store. Reports circulating on the internet reveals that the game will be available to pre-register for iPhone users very soon. However, we don’t have a specific date for that as of yet. Some other reports suggest that the game will first release for Android, followed later by iOS. So, iPhone users will need to wait for some more time.

When will Battlegrounds Mobile India release?

The official launch date is yet to be revealed. Some reports circulating on the internet suggests that the game will release in June. A few latest reports reveal that the release date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India could be June 18. Some of the previous reports suggested that the PUBG Mobile India version will release on June 10. To get the official launch date, we will need to wait for some more time.

Meanwhile, there are several fake apk links of Battlegrounds Mobile India game going viral. You should strictly not click on such links as these are fake and are used by hackers to trick users and steal their personal data.