Confirmed! PUBG Mobile India coming as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Official poster released
News

Confirmed! PUBG Mobile India coming as Battlegrounds Mobile India, official poster released

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Latest Update, May 4, 2021: PUBG Mobile India has released a new poster on its social media platforms that reveals that it will indeed launch as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

battle ground mobile india (1)

Image: PUBG Mobile India facebook

PUBG Mobile India has an official announcement for Indian gaming enthusiasts, finally after months. The company has released a new poster on its social media platforms that reveals that the game will indeed launch as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India, Battlefield Mobile: Two upcoming mobile battle royale games

A report earlier this week suggested that the battle royale game PUBG Mobile India will launch as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The official teaser poster confirms the leak. The launch timeline has not been revealed yet. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India now Battlegrounds Mobile India, reveals latest leak

PUBG Mobile India coming as Battlegrounds Mobile India

The official poster shows that the mobile game is ‘coming soon’. The social media handle of PUBG Mobile India has also been changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Also Read - PUGB Mobile India posts a launch teaser video on its YouTube channel, deletes it later

PUBG Mobile India’s Facebook handle and YouTube page poster have now been changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Twitter handle, however, remains the same.

PUBG Mobile India launch latest update

Last week, PUBG Mobile India mistakenly posted an official new trailer on its YouTube channel and later disabled it. The trailer did not reveal any new details as such. It just re-confirmed some of the already known details.

To recollect, the PUBG Mobile game was banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Several other Chinese apps such as TikTok, Camscanner, among others were also banned in the country under the same act. None of the banned apps are available in the country at the moment.

Among all of the banned apps, PUBG Mobile is the only one that’s trying to re-enter the country. The company is in constant talks with the Indian government. Both Krafton and the government have had several meetings on the comeback of the game.

To relaunch the mobile game in the country, PUBG Mobile India aka Battlegrounds Mobile India will first need to meet all concerns raised by the government at the time of banning the game.

The company has announced that the new version of the game will be launched especially for the Indian market and will comply will all concerns. At the time of releasing the first relaunch trailer PUBG had revealed that user data and privacy are of the utmost importance for them.

We are still unaware when the battle royale mobile game will relaunch in India. Stay tuned at we at BGR India bring you all the latest updates related to the game.

  Published Date: May 4, 2021 8:14 AM IST

