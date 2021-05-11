PUBG Mobile was banned in India in the month of September last year alongside several other Chinese apps. The good news is, the game is now coming back but not with the name “PUBG Mobile India” as earlier teased by the company. The popular battle royale game will release in the country as Battlegrounds Mobile India, as confirmed by Krafton last week. Now that everything is set, the game developer has a special request for all the YouTubers out there. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India APK Download Link to be available in June: Here's all you need to know

As per a new report, Krafton has requested the content creators to stop calling the latest title Battlegrounds Mobile India by the name of PUBG Mobile. The reason behind this request is clear, the company fears of getting blocked by the Indian government once again. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is much secure and a lot different

Battlegrounds Mobile India is not PUBG Mobile

A report coming from IGN India suggests that a WhatsApp message has been allegedly sent by Krafton to content creators which asked them to stop referring to Battlegrounds Mobile India as PUBG Mobile. The fear is of getting banned again. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations: Here is when and how you can register

The said WhatsApp message reads: “We would also suggest to not use PUBGM in your content anymore as it was banned and we don’t want to be banned again. We would recommend using worlds like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Korean game, Indian version in your content.”

To recall, PUBG Mobile game was banned in India by the IT Ministry of India under the Section 69A of the IT Act. One the key reasons that the battle royale game was blocked in the country is over user privacy and data security. With the upcoming title Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton takes user security and privacy seriously.

Battlegrounds Mobile India security features

At the time of announcement of the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India last week, Krafton said that it will work with partners to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. “This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here,” Krafton said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that the Battlegrounds Mobile India game is coming soon but we don’t know when as the release date hasn’t been revealed yet. Some rumours suggest that the game could release in June, in fact, on the reports go on to say that June 10 could be the release date. We suggest you must take these reports with a pinch of salt until the developer officially announces the release date.