PUBG Mobile India Latest Update May 19, 2021: Krafton skips PUBG Mobile's mention in teasing Battlegrounds Mobile India
Krafton skips PUBG Mobile’s mention in teasing Battlegrounds Mobile India: Here's why

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to release in India much sooner than expected. The rebranded PUBG Mobile India is up for pre-registration on Google Play store already.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India under the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act last September alongside several other Chinese applications such as TikTok, among others. Since the ban, Krafton has been in talks with the government, trying extremely hard to bring the game back to the country, ofcourse respecting all concerns raised by the government of India, starting from privacy and security of user data, among others. Also Read - PUBG Mobile player progress, inventory won't be available in Battlegrounds Mobile India: Report

Few months after the ban on the game, Krafton announced the Indian version of PUBG Mobile dubbed the PUBG Mobile India. The game was teased for the first time in December 2020. However, it now appears that Krafton prefers to skip using the name “PUBG” in all its latest announcements, hence the name Battlegrounds Mobile India pops up. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India up for pre-registration on Google Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Why the name change?

Few days ago, Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is a replacement to the previously announced PUBG Mobile India. The game developer is trying its level best to skip using the name PUBG in promoting the upcoming game Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is now up for pre-registration on Google Play Store. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India to come with like PUBG Mobile features: Royale Pass, Skins and more

Looking at the Google Play Store listing description, it looks evident that Krafton has deliberately skipped using the name PUBG in promoting the upcoming game. A latest report suggests that Krafton has also asked content creators to not use the name PUBG Mobile when talking about Battlegrounds Mobile India. It is said that the developer is asking not to link Battlegrounds Mobile India with PUBG Mobile as it fears another ban.

While Krafton has been careful in not using PUBG’s name in teasing the upcoming game, there are few places in the Play Store listing that the company missed. Such as the URL, the url to the Google Play listing of Battlegrounds Mobile India includes the term PUBG Mobile and that could cause problem for the game developer in the long run. The url is https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.imobile.

Krafton fears ban, again

Since the last one year (almost) a lot has been talked about PUBG Mobile and the ban put on the game in the country. Krafton possibly believes that referring to Battlegrounds Mobile India as PUBG Mobile India could call for another ban on the new game, which surely will not be good for the game developer as well as the gaming community in India.

Another reason to skip using PUBG Mobile’s name in teasing Battlegrounds Mobile India is the China connection. PUBG Mobile has been associated with China, which was the major reasons that the Indian government blocked the game in the country.

Krafton has taken into consideration all concerns raised by the government and is adding all the required features to the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game. Starting from limitations for under 18 years to new user data privacy and security guidelines, there are several changes that Krafton is set to bring to the upcoming mobile game.

The upcoming battle royale game is up for pre-registration on Google Play Store and expected to release for all Android users sooner than expected. Some media reports suggest that the Battlegrounds Mobile India could release in June, June 10 to be more specific.

  Published Date: May 19, 2021 10:32 AM IST
  Updated Date: May 19, 2021 10:43 AM IST

Best Sellers