PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and to replace the popular BR title, developer Krafton recently announced the Battlegrounds Mobile India for the players. But while the game is banned, users data from account created in the country is still accessible, as per The Indian Express report.

While previous reports revealed that the PUBG Mobile user account and inventory would be migrated to the new Battlegrounds Mobile India BR game, the new report now suggest that the PUBG Mobile user data for an Indian account is still intact. The publication independently verified about the user data accessibility on the server.

"Krafton's PUBG Mobile does retain your data from Tencent's PUBG Mobile. A quick look at my personal account in Krafton's PUBG Mobile (which is still somewhat playable in India via unofficial means), revealed that all my account data accumulated over the years in Tencent's PUBG Mobile is intact. This included rewards, statistics, and other unlockables, which I had acquired since PUBG Mobile had launched in India. Everything was intact despite the switch in publishers," the publication claims.

PUBG Mobile India players data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India doubtful

Given the game is not available on Indian servers, the publication most likely verified it using VPN. Several reports flooded last year following the PUBG Mobile ban in India, citing VPN usage surged in the country. The publication further cites that the data carry-over from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India is unlikely as the sole reason for bringing the new BR game is not to have ‘ties’ with Tencent’s PUBG.

Notably, Krafton is taking due diligence with Battlegrounds Mobile India privacy rules. The developer in its privacy policy listed that players who are under 18 years of age will have to get content from their parents/ guardians to play the game. Further, players under age 18 will be able to play the game only for three hours a day. The game will have in-app purchases as well. But while the PUBG Mobile India user data still being intact, the question arises as to whether the new Battlegrounds Mobile India will pose any data privacy threat. The developer is tight-lipped about the new BR title and has only revealed that will have PUBG Mobile’s popular Sanhok map. The new Battlegrounds Mobile India is widely anticipated to release on June 18.