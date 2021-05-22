comscore PUBG Mobile India Latest Update May 22, 2021: PUBG Mobile India players data still lying online, is it a threat for Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile India user data still lying online, is it a threat for Battlegrounds Mobile India?
News

PUBG Mobile India user data still lying online, is it a threat for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India players data still accessible online even with Battlegrounds Mobile India launch inching soon, as per report.

PUBG-Mobile

PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and to replace the popular BR title, developer Krafton recently announced the Battlegrounds Mobile India for the players. But while the game is banned, users data from account created in the country is still accessible, as per The Indian Express report. Also Read - Beware! Battlegrounds Mobile India Fake Apps found on Google Play Store: How to detect?

While previous reports revealed that the PUBG Mobile user account and inventory would be migrated to the new Battlegrounds Mobile India BR game, the new report now suggest that the PUBG Mobile user data for an Indian account is still intact. The publication independently verified about the user data accessibility on the server. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India roundup: Low-end mobile support, PUBG elements and more

“Krafton’s PUBG Mobile does retain your data from Tencent’s PUBG Mobile. A quick look at my personal account in Krafton’s PUBG Mobile (which is still somewhat playable in India via unofficial means), revealed that all my account data accumulated over the years in Tencent’s PUBG Mobile is intact. This included rewards, statistics, and other unlockables, which I had acquired since PUBG Mobile had launched in India. Everything was intact despite the switch in publishers,” the publication claims. Also Read - Battleground Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India version release date yet to be finalised: Krafton

PUBG Mobile India players data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India doubtful

Given the game is not available on Indian servers, the publication most likely verified it using VPN. Several reports flooded last year following the PUBG Mobile ban in India, citing VPN usage surged in the country. The publication further cites that the data carry-over from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India is unlikely as the sole reason for bringing the new BR game is not to have ‘ties’ with Tencent’s PUBG.

Notably, Krafton is taking due diligence with Battlegrounds Mobile India privacy rules. The developer in its privacy policy listed that players who are under 18 years of age will have to get content from their parents/ guardians to play the game. Further, players under age 18 will be able to play the game only for three hours a day. The game will have in-app purchases as well. But while the PUBG Mobile India user data still being intact, the question arises as to whether the new Battlegrounds Mobile India will pose any data privacy threat. The developer is tight-lipped about the new BR title and has only revealed that will have PUBG Mobile’s popular Sanhok map. The new Battlegrounds Mobile India is widely anticipated to release on June 18.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 22, 2021 11:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile India players data still accessible, data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India uncertain
Gaming
PUBG Mobile India players data still accessible, data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India uncertain
PhonePe: How to transfer money, redeem rewards on the digital payment platform

News

PhonePe: How to transfer money, redeem rewards on the digital payment platform

OnePlus TV 40Y1 India launch on May 24, to feature full-HD display

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 40Y1 India launch on May 24, to feature full-HD display

How to get your Twitter account verified

How To

How to get your Twitter account verified

How to book second dose of COVID vaccine via CoWIN, Aarogya Setu

How To

How to book second dose of COVID vaccine via CoWIN, Aarogya Setu

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PhonePe: How to transfer money, redeem rewards on the digital payment platform

Air India server hacked, personal data of 45 lakh passengers leaked in massive cyber attack

iPhone 12 becomes world's best selling phone in this year's first quarter

Realme X7 Max price in India leaked: Here's how much will it cost you

Asus ZenFone 8 series officially launching in India

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10i: Which one to choose under Rs 25,000?

Top 5 Android 12 features in pictures

Top 5 Android 12 features in pictures: New UI, settings and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India roundup: Low-end mobile, PUBG elements, etc

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Poco M3: What's new, what's different?

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile India players data still accessible, data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India uncertain

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India players data still accessible, data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India uncertain
Fake Battlegrounds Mobile India apps listed on Google Play Store

Gaming

Fake Battlegrounds Mobile India apps listed on Google Play Store
Battlegrounds Mobile India coming for iPhone users, iOS version in the works: Report

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India coming for iPhone users, iOS version in the works: Report
Battlegrounds Mobile India roundup: Low-end mobile, PUBG elements, etc

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India roundup: Low-end mobile, PUBG elements, etc
Battleground Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India version release date not finalised yet: Krafton

Gaming

Battleground Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India version release date not finalised yet: Krafton

हिंदी समाचार

90Hz डिस्प्ले और Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G प्रोसेसर के साथ लॉन्च हुआ OPPO Reno 5A

Air India के सर्वर पर बड़ा साइबर अटैक, 45 लाख से ज्यादा यात्रियों के क्रेडिट कार्ड डिटेल्स लीक

Pulse Oximeter को रिप्लेस करेगा यह ऐप, जानें कैसे करता है काम

Realme X7 Max की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले लीक, मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा और फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट

Samsung Galaxy F42 जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 5G सपोर्ट

Latest Videos

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000
Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more
Vivo V21 5G Review

Reviews

Vivo V21 5G Review

News

PhonePe: How to transfer money, redeem rewards on the digital payment platform
News
PhonePe: How to transfer money, redeem rewards on the digital payment platform
Air India server hacked, personal data of 45 lakh passengers leaked in massive cyber attack

News

Air India server hacked, personal data of 45 lakh passengers leaked in massive cyber attack
iPhone 12 becomes world's best selling phone in this year's first quarter

News

iPhone 12 becomes world's best selling phone in this year's first quarter
Realme X7 Max price in India leaked: Here's how much will it cost you

News

Realme X7 Max price in India leaked: Here's how much will it cost you
Asus ZenFone 8 series officially launching in India

News

Asus ZenFone 8 series officially launching in India

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Best Sellers