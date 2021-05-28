PUBG Mobile’s Indian version Battlegrounds Mobile is set to release in the country soon. The launch date has not been revealed yet, but we do except the battle royale game to release much sooner than expected. Meanwhile, game developer Krafton has released a new teaser providing more details about the game. We already know a lot about the rules and guidelines of the game and also a bit about the gameplay. The new teaser reveals that the Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with a PUBG Mobile like feature. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India APK file size, gameplay, maps: All that matches PUBG Mobile

The latest teaser released on social media platforms reveal that the Battlegrounds Mobile will offer a backpack to gamers just like PUBG Mobile. The teaser reveals that the battle royale game will include a PUBG Mobile level 3 backpack. In fact, the backpack shown in the latest teaser looks exactly like the one offered in the global version of the game. Backpack is one of the most important in-game items that any battle royale game offers. It is used to collect weapons and other items safely. Also Read - Launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile: When will the game release?

The new teaser doesn’t reveal any further details about the Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay as of yet. However, Krafton has confirmed several details related to the game’s under 18 policy, and other privacy and security guidelines. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch in June-third week? A new report suggests

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date tipped

The Battlegrounds Mobile India is up for pre-registration for Android on Google Play Store since May 18. People who pre-register for the game get rewards once the game release in the country. To pre-register for the game, Android users can simply head to the Google Play store. For now, there are no details on the game’s availability on iOS. Some reports suggest that the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version could release soon, and is in the development.

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that the Battlegrounds Mobile India will release in India in June. Some reports suggest June 10 as the launch date, while other highlight June 18 to be the release date of the game. We suggest you take these information with a pinch of salt and wait until Krafton officially confirms the release date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India.