PUBG Mobile India is coming, finally after a long wait. Unfortunately, the mobile game is not releasing as PUBG Mobile India as teased earlier, but as Battlegrounds Mobile India. In the announcement post, the game developer Krafton revealed several details such as privacy and security terms, rules for under 18 years, and more. The company also said, the Battlegrounds Mobile India will be up for pre-registration ahead of the launch. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India features round up so far: Under-18 data privacy, security and more

This looks similar to FAU-G, which released for Indian gamers earlier this year in January. The so-called made in India PUBG Mobile alternative also kicked off the pre-registration before officially releasing FAU-G for everything. The game is currently available on Google Play store and Apple App store. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

What does pre-registration mean?

With pre-registration, interested gaming enthusiasts waiting for the Battlegrounds Mobile India to release will be able to get updates related to the game’s availability in the country. With the pre-registration numbers, the game developers will be able to know the interested about the game. Also Read - This is when PUBG Mobile India aka Battlegrounds Mobile India could launch: Report

Similar to PUBG Mobile, we do expect the upcoming Indian version of the game aka Battlegrounds Mobile India to be available for download on Google Play store as well as Apple’s App store. In that case, the pre-registrations for the game will be up on both the play stores form Google as well as Apple.

When will the pre-registrations begin for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Krafton is yet to reveal the exact release and pre-registration date yet. What we do know is, the pre-registrations will be live much before the official release of the game, at least a week or 10 days. Some reports circulating of the internet suggest that the Battlegrounds Mobile India will release in the country around June this year, but we suggest you take this with a pinch of salt for now. Do note, Krafton is yet to confirm the launch of the game.

How can you pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Once the pre-registrations are live, we assume, interested gaming enthusiasts will be able to register/show interest for the game on Play store and App store. As PUBG Mobile was available on both play stores, we expect Krafton to release the new Battlegrounds Mobile India game on both the platforms and reach more and more audiences.