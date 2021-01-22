PUBG Mobile India latest updates: 5 new key developments

PUBG Mobile India is rumoured to be available in India soon. But when is the question? We have been hearing rumours of PUBG Mobile India launch for a long time now but there hasn’t been any specific details about it from the company yet. Reports suggest that PUBG Corporation is in talks with the Indian government and should re-release the game soon for the Indian gamers out there. Also Read - New PUBG Mobile map teased: Is Karakin finally coming?

Amid the rumours around PUBG Mobile India launch, the Bengaluru based nCore Games has announced to release the so called PUBG Mobiles’ Indian alternative FAU-G. Today, we will take a look at the five latest developments around PUBG Mobile India launch and understand when the battle royale game will release in the country. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: How to watch live, everything you need to know

PUBG Mobile India latest updates

Update 1: Amid the PUBG Mobile India launch rumours the battle royale game has received a global update which brings with it new improvements, bug fixes, ultimate rewards, new weapons and more. PUBG Mobile game is not officially available in the country but some users do play the game using a secure VPN. Also Read - PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Should you wait for PUBG Mobile to comeback?

Update 2: PUBG Mobile users globally have received the Season 17 update. The latest update has been rolled out to users worldwide starting Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Reports suggest that the new PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass brings new features including new skins, dresses, emotes, and players will have the option to choose between a Flame Rune, Arctic Rune, or Wind Rune into their next match.

Update 3: Recent reports suggest that PUBG Corp is in talks with the Indian government to bring the game back to the country for the gamers out there. Well, the talks have been on for a long time now but there hasn’t been any fruitful result as of yet. To be back to the country PUBG Mobile will first need to address and meet all concerns raised by the government of India last year while banning the Chinese application.

Update 4: PUBG Mobile India game will get a tough fight from the India based FAU-G action game, developed by Bengaluru’s nCore Games. FAU-G is all set to launch in India on January 26 for the Android gamers out there. However, the iPhone users will get the taste of this action game later this year. The developers have not revealed any specific timeline for the launch of the iOS version. FAU-G pre-registrations has crossed

Update 5: Rumours were that PUBG Mobile India will launch between January 15 and January 19 but that turned out to be fake. The game hasn’t been released for anyone in the country. However, several users are accessing the game through VPN but do note that that’s not the legal way.