PUBG Mobile India launch set for tomorrow? Well, that's what some reports suggest but we will suggest you don't get too excited right away. That's because it is unlikely that the battle royale game will relaunch in India tomorrow, January 19. That's clearly because the company hasn't officially said anything about the launch date yet. The company stills says the game is "coming soon".

Will PUBG Mobile launch in India tomorrow?

Some reports making rounds on the internet now suggest that the Indian government will finally take off the ban from the game and re-release it in the country. While reports suggest that PUBG Mobile India will launch in India tomorrow there are no confirmation from the company as yet. The PUBG Mobile India's official website still shows "Coming Soon" tab, which clearly suggests that the launch date is still far away.

Some past reports suggested that the battle royale game will release in either second or third week of January while some other reports suggest it will launch in March. The exact launch date is still not available yet. So, take rumours with a pinch of salt.

PUBG Mobile updates

The battle royale game was banned in India in the month of September last year alongside hundreds other Chinese applications. Both PUBG Mobile and the Lite version of the app are not available in the country tight now.

By the end of 2020, the company announced the Indian version of the game dubbed PUBG Mobile India. Back in December, the company said that the new Indian version of the game will be available for players very soon. However, the company didn’t reveal the re-launch date.

In the last few months, several reports have surfaced on the internet stating that PUBG Corporation is in talks with the Indian government and working towards meeting all concerns raised by the authorities. The process is still on. The company has already said, that the PUBG Mobile India will be a tailored version and include updates required specifically by Indian players and government.

Coming back to the question, will PUBG Mobile India launch tomorrow? The answer will be, no. Absolutely not. The game will take more time to launch in the country. PUBG Mobile will only be able to go official once the Indian government approves.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile’s India’s rival FAU-G is gearing up to launch in the country on Republic Day, January 26. The action game will first release for Android users later followed by iPhone users.