PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, List of other countries who have unbanned the game
News

PUBG Mobile: These countries unbanned PUBG after imposing ban, will India do the same?

Features

Here we will be taking a look at at a number of countries which first banned PUBG Mobile in their borders, but later lifted the ban.

PUBG Mobile India

As of now, there is no exact date provided by the company as to when PUBG Mobile India will launch in the country. (Representational Image: BGR India)

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most popular smartphone games to be made available on Android and iOS smartphones, ever. However, now Indians cannot legally play the game as it has been banned in the country under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The government said that the reason behind the app being banned is that is engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country. Also Read - Steam Best Games of 2020: PUBG, Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077 and more

India is not the only country to ban the game. Multiple other countries have banned it for a slew of reasons. But at the same time PUBG Mobile has found a way to get back into the market, stronger. Though the game is yet to make a comeback into India, and there is no tentative date provided by PUBG Corp for the same. Here we will be taking a look at a number of countries which first banned PUBG Mobile in their borders, but later lifted the ban. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play

China

Tencent Games, the official global distributor for PUBG Mobile is a Chinese entity, which is why a ban on PUBG Mobile in China was the most astonishing. The ban was implemented due to the amount of bloodshed prevailant in the game. The company came out with a solution for this by creating a separate version of the game called Game For Peace. A strategy it is trying to implement with PUBG Mobile India. Also Read - YouTubers streaming PUBG Mobile KR in India can be penalized: MeitY

Game For Peace had similar maps to the global version, but at the same time completely removed all the bloodshed. If you kill a character in this version, instead of seeing red hit shots they would be green, and instead of them lying in a pool of blood, they would wave goodbye and fly off.

Korea

PUBG Mobile was banned in Korea due to privacy concerns. The company came up with a simple response, which was to set up separate servers for the country. It also made some country specific changes that would allow players to get new features, maps, skins, etc earlier than the global versions. The app also was allowed to connect to the global version of the game to provide a larger player base.

Multiple countries have banned and unbanned the game in recent times.

Pakistan

PUBG Mobile was banned in Pakistan by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The regulator said that it had been receiving complaints against the game, which pushed them to suspend it temporarily in the country. It further stated that these complaints suggested that the game was to addictive and had adverse health effects on children’s physical and psychological health.

This ban did not live long as in a few months the PTA lifted it. This was because several petitions against the ban were filed in the Islamabad High Court, after which the court ordered the ban to be lifted.

Nepal

The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) instituted a ban on the game after a verdict by the district court on a PIL by the Metropolitan Crime Division. The PIL to ban the game was filed at the Kathmandu District Court, where the Metropolitan Crime Division said that the game had adverse effects on children. After the ban was implemented, multiple petitions were filed in the supreme court of Nepal, who then overturned the ban.

What about India? Will PUBG Mobile make a comeback?

PUBG Corporation recently announced that the game will soon be making a comeback to the country as PUBG Mobile India. It will be a special version customised for India,with a virtual simulation training ground, clothed characters at the beginning and green hit effects. With this, the company aims to try and promote healthy gameplay habits. It will also be placing restrictions on the amount of time that users spend on the game.

The company in its launch statement said that it will be providing Indian players with “a secure and healthy gameplay environment.”  The company has reassured that it will ensure the privacy and security of Indian players data. It will also be conducting regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

PUBG Corporation is trying very hard with this to reintroduce PUBG Mobile back to the country. However, the final decision rests in the hands of the Indian government, as it has to provide an approval for the launch.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2020 6:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 29, 2020 7:06 PM IST

Best Sellers