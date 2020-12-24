PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play

As of now, there is no exact date provided by the company as to when PUBG Mobile India will launch in the country. (Representational Image: BGR India)

is one of the most played mobile video game across the globe. One of its largest markets was India, until, the game was banned by the government under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The ban stated that the app is engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country. Since then a lot has happened, with PUBG Corporation taking back the license from Tencent Games for the game’s distribution in India, to it itself trying to relaunch a country specific version of the game. Also Read - YouTubers streaming PUBG Mobile KR in India can be penalized: MeitY

Here we will take a look at everything we know about PUBG Mobile’s comeback to India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile to TikTok: Look back at all apps banned in India this year

When will PUBG Mobile India launch?

Multiple RTI applications have been filed with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ( ), in which people have asked about the status of PUBG Mobile India‘s launch. To which the response has been that the ministry will first need to go over the whole app and analyse its policies. If the game is following all of the Indian government’s rules and regulations, the game will then finally be provided with the nod to relaunch it within the country. Also Read - Finally! Good news for players waiting for PUBG Mobile India re-launch

As of now, there is no exact date provided by the company as to when the game will launch in the country. However, multiple reports state that . is looking to launch the new version in March 2021.

What does PUBG Corporation has planned for India?

PUBG Corporation has announced that it will provide Indian players with “a secure and healthy gameplay environment inside of the game.” It will ensure that the privacy and security of all Indian players data is its top priority. Apart from that, the company will also be conducting “regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.”

The company has already hired an India team that will be working in the country to expand the presence of the game. Krafton will invest a total of $100 million in India to set up an India base, and hold competitions for Indian gamers.

PUBG Mobile India will be a customised game for the Indian market, with specific changes to the UI, in a similar fashion to the Chinese version of the game. The changes will represent the local needs according to the company, like the matches will take place in a virtual simulation training ground setting, all characters will be clothed from the beginning and there will be green hit effects instead of red.

Can you play PUBG in India today?

Many people are following illegal methods of using and playing PUBG Mobile KR or global on the rest of the world servers. That is not recommended as it can have serious consequences.

However, there is an official and legal way to play the game in India. You can get the PUBG PC or PUBG console versions of the game as they are still available in India and have not been banned by the government. But, do keep in mind that both are paid versions.