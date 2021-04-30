comscore PUBG Mobile India launch latest update, April 30, 2021: Official PUGB Mobile video posted on YouTube, later deletes it
PUGB Mobile India posts a re-launch video on official YouTube channel, later deletes it

PUBG Mobile India launch latest update, April 30, 2021: PUBG Mobile India posted an official video on its YouTube channel with caption "all new PUBG Mobile coming to India". 

pubg mobile india

PUBG Mobile India latest update: When will PUBG Mobile India launch in the country? This is one of the most anticipated questions in the world of mobile gaming in India today. Well, looks like the release date of PUBG Mobile India game is not too far away. Also Read - PUBG Mobile banned 14,98,738 players between April 16-22

We say this confidently after PUBG Mobile India posted an official video on its YouTube channel with caption “all new PUBG Mobile coming to India”. Also Read - PUBG Corp begins hiring in India: This hints at the imminent launch of PUBG Mobile India?

PUBG Mobile India posts new YouTube video

This clearly hints that the launch of the mobile game is nearing. The “coming soon” video was live for a few seconds and was later deleted by the company. We are unsure if the video was uploaded by mistake or it was an intention to hype the coming of the most awaited PUBG Mobile India. This was first reported by folks at MySmartPrice. Also Read - PUBG Mobile latest anti-cheating report: Over 1.6 million accounts banned permanently

While we were unable to check the video, some users on Twitter did manage to watch the video.

Few users revealed that the six second YouTube video didn’t reveal much about the game or even its launch date. The teaser at the end just mentioned that the PUBG Mobile India game will release in the country much sooner than expected.

Another Twitter user said that the new teaser showed all the already known elements and features of the game.

PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India other updates

PUBG Corporation is hiring in India for several positions including Video Editor, Public Affairs & government relations, Product Manager, among others.

Several reports related to the coming of PUBG Mobile India game have been circulating on the internet for several months now. Some of the recent reports suggested that the company is in talks with the Indian government to bring the game back to the country.

To re-launch the mobile game back in the country, the company will need to meet the concerns raised by the government of India at the time of banning the game. PUBG Mobile was banned in the country last year in September under the Section 69A of Information Technology (IT) Act. Several other Chinese apps such as TikTok, Camscanner, among others were also banned in India last year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 30, 2021 7:29 AM IST

PUBG Mobile banned 1.4 million players between April 16-22

Gaming

PUBG Mobile banned 1.4 million players between April 16-22
PUBG Corporation is hiring in India: This hints at the imminent launch of PUBG Mobile India?

Gaming

PUBG Corporation is hiring in India: This hints at the imminent launch of PUBG Mobile India?
PUBG Mobile bans over 1.6 million accounts for cheating

Gaming

PUBG Mobile bans over 1.6 million accounts for cheating
Honor of Kings beats PUBG Mobile to become the highest grossing mobile game in March 2021

Gaming

Honor of Kings beats PUBG Mobile to become the highest grossing mobile game in March 2021
PUBG Mobile developer to launch new game called Undawn

Gaming

PUBG Mobile developer to launch new game called Undawn

