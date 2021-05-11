comscore PUBG Mobile India Launch Latest Update May 2021: Battlegrounds Mobile India teases Sanhok Map, Release Date and more
Battlegrounds Mobile India game to feature the popular Sanhok Map, launch tipped for June

Battlegrounds Mobile India to feature PUBG Mobile's Sanhok map which is a cluster of three islands

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the PUBG Mobile replacement was officially revealed last week. While Krafton is yet to announce the launch date, the developer has slowly begun dropping hints of what the new game will bag in. Also Read - Krafton requests to not refer to Battlegrounds Mobile India as PUBG Mobile as it fears ban

Krafton taking to the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook page has shared a poster teasing the game to feature the popular Sanhok map. The poster shows the location of the Ban Tai map from Sanhok, a 4×4 maps in-game. Notably, the Sanhok was the first small map to be introduced in the game that is split into three islands. While the developer has revealed just one map, the new Battleground Mobile game is expected to retain the popular maps Erangel and Miramar from the original PUBG Mobile version as well. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India APK Download Link to be available in June: Here's all you need to know

Except for sharing a glimpse of Sanhok, the poster doesn’t spare further details about the game. While the revival of the BR game is bringing excitement among players, Krafton is yet to reveal the launch timeline. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is much secure and a lot different

However, the developers have recently updated the privacy policy for Battlegrounds Mobile India. As per the policy, the game requires parental consent for players under the age of 18. Further, the players will have to provide the contact number of the parent or guardian to be able to play the game. The policy cites that in case parents or guardians find their child has provided personal information without their consent they can contact the developers and request that the information be removed from the system.

To recall, PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020 due to privacy threats. While the developers have since been putting efforts to bring the game back in the country, it has now finally announced a replacement that will likely be similar to the original PUBG Mobile version but include a few India specific-alterations as well. As for the launch date, reports speculate that the new Krafton-designed game could arrive for players in India in June this year.

That said, the developers have launched a new PUBG Mobile 1.4 update for gamers in other regions. The latest update brings Godzilla vs Kong-inspired characters, new vehicles, combat option, arena map- The Hangar, system improvements, and a bunch of other features on the table.

  • Published Date: May 11, 2021 5:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2021 5:07 PM IST

