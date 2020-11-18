PUBG Mobile India FAQ: We answer all important questions

PUBG Mobile is set to return back to India as PUBG Mobile India very soon, the company announced earlier this week. The government of India, however, is yet to reveal any specific details or the comeback of PUBG Mobile. So far, the Indian government has banned hundreds of Chinese applications in the country and none of them has returned yet. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India to retain all previous player stats, in-game purchases from global version

The upcoming PUBG Mobile India will be slightly different from the original PUBG Mobile with some tweaks here and there to suit the Indian players. In this piece today we try to answer all important questions you have in mind related to PUBG Mobile India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India comeback teaser released on Instagram, Facebook

Why has the name PUBG Mobile changed to PUBG Mobile India?

As per the company, the upcoming PUBG Mobile India game will be tailored as are Indian players and will differentiate from the global PUBG Mobile version. PUBG Mobile India is also said to come with new in-app features developed especially for Indian players. This could be the reason why the company has added “India” to the name of the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile return may delay as PUBG should address govt's concerns first

When will the PUBG Mobile India game release in India?

The release date of PUBG Mobile India hasn’t been announced by the company yet. However, PUBG Corp via a few official teasers revealed that the battle royale game will be available in the country very soon, probably in the coming few months. The game will first need to address the concerns raised by the Indian government.

Will PUBG Mobile India be available as an app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store?

The original PUBG Mobile app was listed on both Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. The same is expected of the upcoming PUBG Mobile India. Recently, a report revealed that the app size of the PUBG Mobile app was cut down to 610MB from 1GB for India. It could be possible that the toned-down version will launch as PUBG Mobile India in the country. The reduced file size of the app comes as good news for users with low-end phones who were not able to play the game on their phones till now.

Will I need to download the PUBG Mobile India app again if I already have PUBG Mobile installed on my phone?

There’s no clarification on this as of yet. But, given PUBG Mobile India is a newly tailored game for the players in India there could be chances that you will need to download the app again once it is available on Google Play Store or Apple App Store. We will need to wait for PUBG to throw some more light on this in the days to come.

What will happen to my old game saves and purchases made on PUBG Mobile?

According to several media reports, PUBG Mobile India will retain the old PUBG Mobile IDs of Indian players. This also means that all in-game items such as skin, dress, weapons, or a royale pass purchased before the PUBG Mobile ban in India will be restored as soon as players log into the Indian version. PUBG Mobile India, however, clarified that all banned accounts from the global version of the game will not be migrated. A report also revealed that accounts that were banned for 10 years will need to create new accounts with new IDs in order to play the game. This way possibly PUBG wants to help new players begin their journey.

Will the PUBG Mobile India game have any connection with servers in China like the global version?

Earlier this week PUBG Corp announced that for the upcoming PUBG Mobile India privacy and security of Indian players’ data are going to be the top priority. PUBG is also said to conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

How will PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile India differ?

The PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile India will have many similarities but the latter will also include a few tweaks catering to the requirements of the Indian players. The company has confirmed that various aspects of the PUBG Mobile India game will be customized for Indian players. It revealed that the game will begin with fully clothed characters and tone down the violent elements to better suit younger players.

Can PUBG Mobile India get banned in India in the near future?

The chances are less. This is clearly because PUBG plans to create an Indian subsidiary to provide enhanced communications and services to players. The company also plans to hire over 100 employees specializing in business, esports, and game development. It will also look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service in the country.