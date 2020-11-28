PUBG Mobile India launch soon: 5 recent developments

PUBG Mobile is all set to return to India soon as PUBG Mobile India. While some reports suggest that the battle royal game will be available in the country sooner than expected, few recent reports now suggest that the launch of the game could have been delayed. Meanwhile, PUBG Corporation has been teasing the return of PUBG Mobile for the last few weeks or so. The company has taken to its social media platforms as well as the official website to tease the return of PUBG Mobile India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India does not have permission to restart in India yet, confirms Government of India

A lot is happening around the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India. Today, let’s take a quick look at five recent developments around the game and understand when the game will be available in the country again. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India could reportedly release on this date

1. According to a report from InsideSport the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) hasn’t granted permission to PUBG Mobile India to restart operations in the country. The report notes that sources said “Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating a new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India.” Also Read - 43 Chinese apps banned in India removed from Google Play Store, App Store

2. Last week, a report suggested that the PUBG Corporation has floated a new company to bring the battle royale game to India. According to the report the company is called PUBG India Pvt Ltd and has been registered out of Bengaluru.

3. Another report revealed that the PUBG Mobile India will be released in the first week of December, which is between December 1 and December 5. The company is yet to confirm the launch date of the game.

4.PUBG’s parent company KRAFTON recently signed a deal with Microsoft Azure to have it host PUBG games. This partnership suggests that PUBG Corporation is working towards reducing Chinese connection for which the game was banned by the government. PUBG recently said that the privacy and security of Indian players are going to be the topmost priority.

5. Gaming enthusiasts on Twitter reportedly asked Microsoft Azure’s handle about information related to PUBG Mobile India’s release date. Responding to these posts Microsoft stated, “We don’t have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more information!”