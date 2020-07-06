comscore PUBG Mobile: India loves playing the game but not spending in it
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: India loves playing the game but does not like spending as much
News

PUBG Mobile: India loves playing the game but does not like spending as much

Gaming

While India is top in terms of PUBG Mobile downloads, it is surprising that it is not even in the top three countries in terms of revenue.

  • Published: July 6, 2020 5:56 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 9 PUBG Mobile

There’s a new report from Sensor Tower out which shows that India has claimed the top spot in terms of PUBG Mobile downloads. According to the report, 24 percent of all PUBG Mobile downloads or 175 million installs to date are from India. This helped the country cement the top spot. And it is followed by China with 16.7 percent of all downloads, while the U.S. ranks third with 6.4 percent. The total lifetime downloads for PUBG Mobile and Game For Peace combined is 734 million globally. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Now another Punjab teen spends Rs 2 lakh in-game from his grandfather's pension account

While India is top in terms of downloads, it is surprising that it is not even in the top three countries in terms of revenue. The revenue earned chart is topped by China where the game is branded as Game for Peace. The game earned $1.6 billion in lifetime player spending from China which is 52 percent of the total. In second place is United States with about 14 percent of revenue, while Japan is third with 5.6 percent. This shows that though Indians spend a lot of time playing the game, they don’t prefer spending money in it. Also Read - PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 patch notes released

In 2020 alone, PUBG Mobile and Game for Peace accumulated $1.3 billion, with revenue peaking at a record $270 million in March during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. The App Store makes up the largest share of revenue, and accounts for 79 percent of all player spending. Google Play Store, on the other hand, accounts for 21 percent of lifetime revenue. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Punjab teenager spends Rs 16 lakh on in-game transactions

Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

Also Read

Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

A previous report from Sensor Tower said that Call of Duty: Mobile has overtaken PUBG Mobile with most downloads in the first 265 days of launch. Call of Duty: Mobile stands with 250 million downloads during this time. While PUBG Mobile had 236 million, in comparison Fortnite only had 78 million.

To clarify, PUBG Mobile was developed and distributed by Tencent Games. While Call of Duty: Mobile is distributed by Activision-Blizzard and developed by Tencent Games’ Timi Studios. Fortnite is a complete venture from Epic Games, and Tencent Games has a small stake in that company as well. Call of Duty: Mobile was released back in October 1, 2019. And soon started racking up numbers in terms of downloads.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2020 5:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Check details
News
OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Check details
PUBG Mobile: India loves playing the game but not spending in it

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: India loves playing the game but not spending in it

BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days

Telecom

BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Features

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

RedmiBook 16 to launch with Intel Core i7 processor on July 8

Laptops

RedmiBook 16 to launch with Intel Core i7 processor on July 8

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds launched in India under Rs 1,000

OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Check details

Honor 8A update brings June 2020 security patch

Xiaomi Redmi 7A June 2020 security update now rolling out

Motorola Moto G Plus could launch with 5,000mAh battery on July 7

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: India loves playing the game but not spending in it

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: India loves playing the game but not spending in it
PUBG Mobile: Punjab teen spends Rs 2 lakh from grandfather's pension

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Punjab teen spends Rs 2 lakh from grandfather's pension
PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 patch notes released

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 patch notes released
Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020
PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 with Livik map coming on July 7

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 with Livik map coming on July 7

हिंदी समाचार

iQoo Z1x स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, लॉन्चिंग के पहले आए सामने

OnePlus Nord स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, डिलीट हुए ट्वीट से हुआ खुलासा

इतने रुपये की कीमत पर लॉन्च हो सकता है Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन, GM ने किया खुलासा

चीन के बॉयकॉट के बीच नोकिया ने बदली भारत में रणनीति, चाइनीज कंपनियों को मिलेगी टक्कर

Apple ने ऐप स्टोर से करीब 4,500 चाइनीज गेम्स हटाए

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds launched in India under Rs 1,000
News
Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds launched in India under Rs 1,000
OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Check details

News

OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Check details
Honor 8A update brings June 2020 security patch

News

Honor 8A update brings June 2020 security patch
Xiaomi Redmi 7A June 2020 security update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A June 2020 security update now rolling out
Motorola Moto G Plus could launch with 5,000mAh battery on July 7

News

Motorola Moto G Plus could launch with 5,000mAh battery on July 7

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers