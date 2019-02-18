comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile looking to improve the experience after negative feedback in India
News

PUBG Mobile looking to improve the experience after negative feedback in India

Gaming

PUBG Mobile team assures it is doing its part to ensure safety and well being of players.

  • Published: February 18, 2019 3:47 PM IST
pubg-mobile-vikendi-snow-map-first-impressions

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

PUBG Mobile has been attracting negative attention in India for a while now, and it seems to have been growing for a while. There have been cases of government institutions taking action or releasing statement against the game and propounding it as a negative impact on the people playing it, even though there is no study or fact to base it on. And the PUBG Mobile team has now released a statement addressing the issues and the reaction the devs have for the game.

“We appreciate the support and trust given to us by our PUBG MOBILE players. While we strive to deliver the best possible gaming experience to our fans, we also believe that it is extremely important for us to be a responsible member of the gaming ecosystem. To this end, we constantly work and shall continue to work with different stakeholders, including parents, educators and government bodies, and listening to their feedback on what we can do to enhance the overall PUBG MOBILE experience.”

“To foster a healthy and balanced in-game environment, we are developing numerous new features and enhancements which enables us to provide an environment for players to enjoy PUBG MOBILE in a rewarding and responsible manner. We are honored to have a passionate community of PUBG MOBILE players in India and globally and continue to welcome their feedback to make PUBG MOBILE the best game ever!”

PUBG Mobile server maintenance on February 18; update 0.11.0 with Zombies coming soon

Also Read

PUBG Mobile server maintenance on February 18; update 0.11.0 with Zombies coming soon

The PUBG Mobile team is looking to put in checks and stops to ensure that the game is perceived and played in good intentions and without any adverse effects. Though there is no timeline at this point on when this could be introduced, it is expected to come in soon.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2019 3:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile looking to improve the experience after negative feedback in India
thumb-img
News
LG K40 budget smartphone could be unveiled at MWC 2019: Report
thumb-img
News
UK says risk from Huawei's 5G equipment can be mitigated
thumb-img
News
Oppo 10x zoom tech to go into mass production soon

Editor's Pick

LG K40 budget smartphone could be unveiled at MWC 2019: Report
News
LG K40 budget smartphone could be unveiled at MWC 2019: Report
Huawei P30, P30 Pro details leaked ahead of March launch

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro details leaked ahead of March launch

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

News

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Apple in 2019: Three iPhones with updated Face ID and more

LG K40 budget smartphone could be unveiled at MWC 2019: Report

Huawei P30, P30 Pro details leaked ahead of March launch

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India

Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile looking to improve the experience after negative feedback in India

Gaming

PUBG Mobile looking to improve the experience after negative feedback in India
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India
Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

News

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report
ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

News

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data
Govt issues new guidelines; wants charging stations for electric vehicles every 25 km

News

Govt issues new guidelines; wants charging stations for electric vehicles every 25 km

हिंदी समाचार

Realme के CEO को चढ़ा बॉलीवुड फीवर, Gully Boy स्टाइल में किया Realme 3 के लॉन्च को टीज

ACT Fibernet अपने सभी ग्राहकों को दे रहा है 100जीबी डाटा फ्री

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Realme C1 से लेकर Galaxy S8 तक इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

Redmi Y1 और Y1 Lite को मिली नई MIUI 10 स्टेबल अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 Pro भारत में मार्च में दे सकता है दस्तक

News

Apple in 2019: Three iPhones with updated Face ID and more
News
Apple in 2019: Three iPhones with updated Face ID and more
LG K40 budget smartphone could be unveiled at MWC 2019: Report

News

LG K40 budget smartphone could be unveiled at MWC 2019: Report
Huawei P30, P30 Pro details leaked ahead of March launch

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro details leaked ahead of March launch
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India
Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report

News

Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report