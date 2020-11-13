PUBG MOBILE unban: 5 things about PUBG's India plans

The government of India banned PUBG MOBILE earlier this year stating a threat to national security. In addition, the Indian government also banned hundreds of other Chinese applications in the country and removed them from Google Play Store and Apple App Store including the popular TikTok, BeautyPlus, Camscanner, among others. While there are no reports on the return of TikTok or other banned Chinese apps, PUBG Corporation announced on Thursday that PUBG MOBILE will be back to India soon, but as PUBG MOBILE INDIA. We simplify PUBG’s plans for India related to PUBG MOBILE in five points. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE is coming back to India soon, but as PUBG MOBILE INDIA

PUBG MOBILE INDIA coming soon

PUBG MOBILE INDIA coming soon

PUBG Corp together with parent company KRAFTON announced to bring back PUBG MOBILE to India as PUBG MOBILE INDIA. The company hasn't officially revealed why it changed the name of the battle royale game for the country but the addition of 'INDIA' to the name clearly shows that PUBG wants to target the national sentiment.

After the PUBG MOBILE ban, several Indian companies introduced battle royale games in the country to fill the void PUBG MOBILE left behind. With the relaunch of the PUBG MOBILE INDIA, the company aims to target other 'made in India' battle royale games like FAU-G by nCore Games, which is set to launch later this month.

Will be tailored for Indian users

PUBG MOBILE INDIA is a new game designed and created specifically for the Indian market. PUBG and KRAFTON revealed plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries. The company also plans to build and foster a healthy gameplay environment by improving in-game content and tailoring it to reflect local needs. PUBG also revealed that the game will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

Privacy and security to be top priorities

PUBG Corp announced that the privacy and security of Indian player data are going to be the top priority for the company. The company also announced that it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

More focus on local investments

Together with the parent company KRAFTON, PUBG Corp plans to make investments worth $100 million USD in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries. The company plans to make investments by hosting India-exclusive esports events, which will feature the biggest tournaments, the largest prize pools, and the best tournament productions, PUBG announced.

Form a dedicated team in India

PUBG has announced plans to create an Indian subsidiary to provide enhanced communications and services to players. The company is said to hire over 100 employees specializing in business, esports, and game development. PUBG said that it will also look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service in the country.