PUBG Mobile India version aka Battlegrounds Mobile India game is yet to be available in India. While gamers are waiting for the mobile game to release, Krafton shares a bit of information related to the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is currently up for pre-registration on Google Play Store. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India for iPhone users, iOS version in the works: Report

The game developer takes on the support section on the official website to shed some light on the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date. Talking about the release date, Krafton said, it is in the process to finalise the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date. Also Read - Battleground Mobile India Google Play store listing url mentions PUBG Mobile: Krafton makes a mistake?

The official statement reads, “We are still in the process of finalising the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments.” This hints that the game developer might skip the release for this month. Also Read - PUBG Mobile player progress, inventory won't be available in Battlegrounds Mobile India: Report

As per a report coming from IGN India, some of the industry sources have confirmed that Krafton is looking at June 18 as the release date for the Battlegrounds Mobile India game for Android users. It is suggested that the battle royale game could release for Android first followed by iOS users in the days to come. Some other reports suggest that Krafton is currently working on the iOS version of the game.

While some recent reports suggest that Battleground Mobile India will release on June 18, there are several reports that suggest June 10 as the launch date. We suggest you take this release date information with a pinch of salt as Krafton has revealed that it is yet to finalise the launch date of the mobile game.

Currently, Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for pre-registration for Android users in the country. You can head over to the Google play store to pre-register for the game. Krafton is also giving away rewards to everyone who pre-register for the game via play store.