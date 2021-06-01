When will Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India launch? June 18 release likely

PUBG Mobile India aka Battlegrounds Mobile India is said to release in the country by later this month. In fact, now we have a release date as well, this is not an official one, of course. Going in line with previous leaks, a new report suggests that the Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch on June 18. Also Read - PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire to get banned in this country soon: Report

A popular tipster and PUBG Mobile influencer Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern teased the launch date for the PUBG Mobile Indian version. His latest tweet noted a binary code that translates to 18062021. This clearly hints at the upcoming battle royale game will release on June 18. Krafton is yet to confirm the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India officially. So, we suggest you wait for that.

Few weeks ago, another report revealed June 18 to be the launch date for the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Currently, the game is up for pre-orders on Google Play store. It is available for pre-orders only for Android users. On pre-registering for the game users will get rewards as well.

Another report suggests that the iOS version of the game is also in the works. It is likely that the Battlegrounds Mobile India will release for Android users first followed by iPhone users.

Krafton initially teased to bring the PUBG Mobile India in the country but later decided to rename the game to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game developer apparently fears another ban, hence has also requested content creators to not use PUBG’s name anywhere.

In other news, an MLA from AP has written a letter to PM Modi urging the ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Once the game is released in the country, you will be able to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India from Google Play store. Stay tuned for all the latest updates related to the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game.