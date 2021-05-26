PUBG Mobile India, now renamed to Battlegrounds Mobile India, is currently up for pre-registration for Android users on Google Play store. But when will the Battlegrounds Mobile India game release? Well, Krafton is yet to officially confirm the launch date for the game but a new report now highlights that the Battlegrounds Mobile India will release by the third week of June. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India is nothing but PUBG Mobile relaunch claims MLA, seeks ban on new BR title

Several reports in the past have revealed details related to the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India. While one report showed June 10 as the launch date, another report revealed that the Battlegrounds Mobile India will release on June 18.

A new report coming from esports Team Solomid coach Abhijeet Andhare highlights that the PUBG Mobile’s Indian version will launch during the third week of June. Since all three reports (past and latest) highlight mid-June as the release timeline for the game, it is likely that Krafton could follow the same timeline. However, we will still suggest you take these reports related to the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India game with a pinch of salt until Krafton official announces the date.

In the last few weeks, Krafton has release several new features about the Battlegrounds Mobile India. Let’s take a quick look at the latest developments related to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India latest developments

-Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India has begun on Google Play store for Android users. Krafton hasn’t release the pre-registration for iOS users, but reports suggest that it could also kick off soon. The game developer is seemingly working on the iOS version of the game right now. However, it is likely that Krafton will first release the Android version, followed by iOS.

-Whoever pre-registers for the game will get rewards including the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG. To pre-register, head to Google Play store, search for Battlegrounds Mobile India, and click on pre-register option and get rewards at the launch.

-Recently, an AP MLA wrote to PM Modi to ban the Battlegrounds Mobile India game in the country and compares it to PUBG Mobile. There is no information on what happened next. Meanwhile, Krafton has asked content creators to not call Battlegrounds Mobile India with PUBG Mobile India’s name, possibly it fears another ban.