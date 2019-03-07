comscore
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 Grand Finals set to be held in Hyderabad on March 10

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is the second such tournament taking place in India.

  • Published: March 7, 2019 5:49 PM IST
PUBG Tournament Grand finale

PUBG Mobile creators Tencent Games had previously announced that the company is teaming up with smartphone makers Oppo to bring a tournament to India with prize money worth Rs 1 crore. The grand finals of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is all set to take place on March 10 at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, with the support of the Telangana Government. This happens to follow the success of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship which took place in October 2018. The PUBG Mobile India Series had over 400,000 games across in-game and online qualifiers, featuring some of the top PUBG Mobile clans such as RIP, PAiN, SouL, 8bit and Oxy.

The tournament was open to all Indians who had a PUBG Mobile account above level 20. Over 2,000 teams were selected for the Playoffs, from which the 20 best teams are set to duke it out at the grand finals. Upping the ante from the Campus Championship, the finalists will get a chance to walk away with Rs 30,00,000 for the team ranking first, Rs 10,00,000 for second and Rs 5,00,000 for third.

That teams that have been selected for the finals are S0UL, The Punishers, Gods Reign, Oxygen Alpha, Team INF, Maximus Alpha, Team FireFrost, SQUAD99, Team 2EZ4, IMT Immortals, NSD_, Funky Monkey, ARROW, No Mercy, The Dreamers, BSUD, BackFromSeverny, SL4Y, The Beast Squad, and RIP Official.

There are prizes for individual achievements at the tournament as well and these include:

– MVP Award – Awarded to the player with maximum number of MVP

– The Exterminators – Awarded to the team with maximum kills

– The Healers – Awarded to the team with the highest number of revives

– The Redeemer – Awarded to the player with the highest amount of health restored

– The Lone Ranger – Awarded to the player with the maximum survival time

– The Rampage Freak – Awarded to the player for the maximum number of kills in one game.

PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 

PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 

Winners of the above awards will receive Rs 50,000 for each of the categories won. As for the fans, those who want to catch the whole action can do it on the PUBG Mobile India website, though, the passes are limited. The live broadcast will begin at 1:00PM on Sunday, March 10 and can be caught on the Facebook and Youtube pages of PUBG Mobile India as well.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2019 5:49 PM IST

