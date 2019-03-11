comscore
PUBG Mobile India Series crown claimed by Team 'SoUL'

The winners grabbed a prize money of Rs 3,000,000, and Oppo branded smartphones.

  • Published: March 11, 2019 12:43 PM IST
PUBG Mobile creators Tencent Games had teamed up with smartphone maker Oppo to bring the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 to India with prize money worth Rs 1 crore. The grand finals of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 took place on March 10 at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, with the support of the Telangana Government. The finals have now concluded and Team ‘S0UL’ has emerged as the victors among the 20 team that were fighting in the finals.

The winning team, led by Naman Mathur aka MortaL, took home a cash prize of Rs 3,000,000 along with OPPO smartphones. There were over 400,000 games across in-game and online qualifiers, featuring some of the top PUBG Mobile clans such as RIP, PAiN, S0UL, 8bit and Oxy. PUBG Mobile India Series also saw numerous players awarded for their distinctive skill set. The MVP of the Campus Championship was Kaushal Kumar aka ItsKK, from Team God’s Reign with the maximum number of MVP awards on the final day. Team “Maximus Alpha” were awarded as ‘The Healers with maximum revives. With the maximum kills in one game, Kaushal Kumar aka ItsKK from Team “God’s Reign”, earned the tag of ‘The Lone Ranger’.

The tournament was open to all Indians who had a PUBG Mobile account above level 20. Over 2,000 teams were selected for the Playoffs, from which the 20 best teams were selected. The teams that participated in the finals were S0UL, The Punishers, Gods Reign, Oxygen Alpha, Team INF, Maximus Alpha, Team FireFrost, SQUAD99, Team 2EZ4, IMT Immortals, NSD_, Funky Monkey, ARROW, No Mercy, The Dreamers, BSUD, BackFromSeverny, SL4Y, The Beast Squad, and RIP Official.

