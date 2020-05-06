comscore PUBG Mobile India Series second edition announced with Rs 50,00,000
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile India Series second edition announced with Rs 50,00,000 prize money
News

PUBG Mobile India Series second edition announced with Rs 50,00,000 prize money

Gaming

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 is an open-to-all flagship official PUBG Mobile tournament.

  • Published: May 6, 2020 6:19 PM IST
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

Tencent Games is bringing back the PUBG Mobile India Series for a second edition. After its first edition last year, Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. are all set to bring PUBG Mobile India Series 2020. This is an open-to-all flagship official PUBG Mobile tournament. The PUBG Mobile India Series garnered 50 million viewers on digital channels last year. The registration of the tournament begins today on May 6 to May 17. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE Update 0.18.0 details and patch notes released

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020: Formats and Qualifiers

Open for all, in-game qualifiers will be held to determine the contenders for the Online Qualifiers. Every registered squad will be required to play 15 matches, out of which, 10 best games will be taken into consideration for qualification. A total of 256 teams will compete in the online qualifiers, of which the top 248 teams are from the In-game qualifiers and the other 8 teams will come in as direct invitees. These teams will play 2 matches each and will try to dominate the leaderboard and grab the top 3 slots in each group to qualify for the Quarter Finals. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival

The Quarter Finals will have a total of 64 teams competing in the online Qualifiers, out of which the top 48 teams will make their way to the Quarter Finals. Quarter Finals will also have 8 invited teams. The other 8 teams will be chosen from the Online Qualifier results on the basis of top kills (the next top 8 after the first 48 teams). This will take place over a period of 4 days. And 32 slots will be up for grabs on the leaderboard for the semifinals. The 32 top teams from Quarter Finals will advance to the Semi Finals. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar changes teased in tour video

PUBG MOBILE Update 0.18.0 details and patch notes released

Also Read

PUBG MOBILE Update 0.18.0 details and patch notes released

A mix of established teams and younger teams will enable a high quality of competition on both sides. Semifinals will determine the prowess of the older teams while propelling the new squads to national recognition. Teams will fight it out for the top 16 slots. The Grand Finals will have Top 16 teams in the country vying for Rs 50 Lacs prize pool. Three days  and a total of 18 matches will be played to reach the conclusion.

The tournament is unique as it puts all PUBG Mobile players on a level playing field. There is no limit to the number of registrations from players. However, these will be filtered down basis the online – cutoff. The prizes include Rs 20,00,000 for the team ranking first, Rs 5,00,000 for second and Rs 3,00,000 for third. Cash prizes are there for the taking, up to rank 16.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 6, 2020 6:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Inside Xbox May 2020 Stream: Here's how to catch the first-look at Series X games
Gaming
Inside Xbox May 2020 Stream: Here's how to catch the first-look at Series X games
Vivo Smartwatch patent leak showcases the design

Wearables

Vivo Smartwatch patent leak showcases the design

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

News

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

PUBG Mobile India Series second edition announced with Rs 50,00,000 prize money

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Series second edition announced with Rs 50,00,000 prize money

Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India

News

Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India

Nokia 6.3 could launch with Snapdragon 675/670 SoC soon

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 specifications leaked

Apple iPhone SE 2020 teardown reveals how the Taptic Engine works

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile India Series second edition announced with Rs 50,00,000 prize money

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Series second edition announced with Rs 50,00,000 prize money
PUBG Mobile Update 0.18.0 details and patch notes released

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Update 0.18.0 details and patch notes released
PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival

How To

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival
Call of Duty Mobile: Season 6 brings an updated Credit Store

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile: Season 6 brings an updated Credit Store
PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar changes teased in tour video

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar changes teased in tour video

हिंदी समाचार

देसी स्टार्टअप ने बनाया ViBo एप, अपने हसीन पलों की बना सकते हैं वीडियो बुक

Amazon Prime मेंबर्स को फ्री मिलेगी यह नई सुविधा, जानिए कैसे कर सकते हैं एक्सेस

Huawei Y8s स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है डुअल सेल्फी कैमरा

Redmi जल्द ही लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन, मिले हिंट्स

MIUI 12 पायलेट टेस्टिंग प्रोग्राम की भारत में हुई घोषणा, ये यूजर्स कर सकते हैं रजिस्ट्रेशन

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks
News
Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks
Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India

News

Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India
Nokia 6.3 could launch with Snapdragon 675/670 SoC soon

News

Nokia 6.3 could launch with Snapdragon 675/670 SoC soon
Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 specifications leaked

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 specifications leaked
Apple iPhone SE 2020 teardown reveals how the Taptic Engine works

News

Apple iPhone SE 2020 teardown reveals how the Taptic Engine works