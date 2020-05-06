Tencent Games is bringing back the PUBG Mobile India Series for a second edition. After its first edition last year, Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. are all set to bring PUBG Mobile India Series 2020. This is an open-to-all flagship official PUBG Mobile tournament. The PUBG Mobile India Series garnered 50 million viewers on digital channels last year. The registration of the tournament begins today on May 6 to May 17. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE Update 0.18.0 details and patch notes released

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020: Formats and Qualifiers

Open for all, in-game qualifiers will be held to determine the contenders for the Online Qualifiers. Every registered squad will be required to play 15 matches, out of which, 10 best games will be taken into consideration for qualification. A total of 256 teams will compete in the online qualifiers, of which the top 248 teams are from the In-game qualifiers and the other 8 teams will come in as direct invitees. These teams will play 2 matches each and will try to dominate the leaderboard and grab the top 3 slots in each group to qualify for the Quarter Finals.

The Quarter Finals will have a total of 64 teams competing in the online Qualifiers, out of which the top 48 teams will make their way to the Quarter Finals. Quarter Finals will also have 8 invited teams. The other 8 teams will be chosen from the Online Qualifier results on the basis of top kills (the next top 8 after the first 48 teams). This will take place over a period of 4 days. And 32 slots will be up for grabs on the leaderboard for the semifinals. The 32 top teams from Quarter Finals will advance to the Semi Finals.

A mix of established teams and younger teams will enable a high quality of competition on both sides. Semifinals will determine the prowess of the older teams while propelling the new squads to national recognition. Teams will fight it out for the top 16 slots. The Grand Finals will have Top 16 teams in the country vying for Rs 50 Lacs prize pool. Three days and a total of 18 matches will be played to reach the conclusion.

The tournament is unique as it puts all PUBG Mobile players on a level playing field. There is no limit to the number of registrations from players. However, these will be filtered down basis the online – cutoff. The prizes include Rs 20,00,000 for the team ranking first, Rs 5,00,000 for second and Rs 3,00,000 for third. Cash prizes are there for the taking, up to rank 16.