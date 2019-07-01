comscore PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 announced | BGR India
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 announced with a pool prize of Rs 1.5 crore

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 is an esports tournament held over a period of four months. The winning team stands to walk away with Rs 50 lakh prize money.

  • Published: July 1, 2019 3:31 PM IST
pubg-mobile-vikendi-snow-map-first-impressions

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 has been announced by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation. The PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 kicks off on July 1, 2019, and is sponsored by Chinese smartphone maker Oppo. The tournament is a four-month long affair and is being dubbed as the “biggest esports endeavor attempted in the country.” The online events will see regional finals being held in four parts of India. The regional finals will be held in Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune and Vizag. The grand finale will be held in the month of October in Kolkata.

PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019: All you need to know

The tournament has a prize pool of Rs 1.5 crore, and is open to all Indian residents who possess a PUBG Mobile account. In order to participate, your account should be above Tier Platinum 5 or Level 20. PUBG players can select any one of the four cities while registering for the tournament. Tencent says there are no restrictions to the number of players registering in a group. The number of registrations by a participant, however, is limited to one. The squad members of a team registering are not restricted by geographical region. They can hail from any city in India.

The matches will be played across all four maps spread over the various rounds. PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 will have rounds that are a mix of both first-person and third-person perspective modes. The top 500 teams from each group will be selected for the ‘Online Playoffs’ basis points secured by registered squads during the In-Game Qualifier phase. The pool will be filtered further to 20 of the best teams across groups. This group will compete at the group finals. The top four teams from each group will receive direct promotions to the grand finale of the India Tour 2019.

PUBG Mobile is also introducing wild card rounds for the top 64 teams eliminated during the online group playoffs. Out of these teams, four squads will make it tot the grand finale. The team ranking first has the chance to win Rs 50 lakh. The second ranked team stands to win Rs 20 lakhs while the team placed third will win Rs 10 lakh. All the teams making it to the finale will get cash prizes. The players qualifying for Group Final and Grand Finals will receive a total of Rs 25 lakhs in logistical support. There is also PUBG Mobile swag worth Rs 10 lakhs to be given to group finalists.

