PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Four teams qualify for finals from Jaipur

The tournament saw 20 of the top northern region teams participate in the tournament and battle it out. Among them top four teams have qualified for the national finals of PUBG Mobile India Tour.

Mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile concluded their first regional finals of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 in Jaipur this weekend, August 25. The regional finale that took place in Jaipur apparently garnered enthusiastic response from PUBG Mobile enthusiasts. The tournament saw 20 of the top northern region teams participate in the tournament and battle it out. Among them top four teams have qualified for the national finals of PUBG Mobile India Tour. They will fly to Kolkata in October to battle out on a prize pool of Rs 1,50,00,000 crore. The four qualifying teams are Rising Hydra, Team Titans, Kill2Survive and Revenge Esports. However, 4 lucky teams will still get an opportunity to enter the Grande Finals through Wildcard entry.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Jaipur edition details

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Jaipur chapter saw over 200,000 games played by 20,000 registrations. What followed, was a Grand Finale with the top 20 squads battling it out at the JECC, RIICO Industrial Area, Jaipur. The top 20 teams played all maps available on PUBG Mobile. Contestants played 5 rounds on the maps on Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. Team Kill2Survive won the first round (Erangel) the second round (Miramar) went in favor of team iOwn. With three more rounds left to play The Saiyan Squad conquered Sanhok. And TeamTitans turned victorious on the newest map of PUBG Mobile, Vikendi. The final match played on Erangel was crucial for all top teams to book their spot in the Kolkata finals. Team Rising Hydra won the last round claiming their ticket to the Kolkata finals.

Following the first regional finals of the India Tour, Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India said, “We have witnessed one of the greatest esports battles today. The level of participation and the quality of talent in the PUBG Mobile India Tour has been fantastic. The passion shown by the audience in Jaipur a testament to how engaged our players are with PUBG Mobile esports. I would like to congratulate all the four teams that have qualified for the grand finals in Kolkata and would encourage them to train even harder for the big finals. We are excited to take PMIT next to Guwahati, Vizag and Pune and judging by early responses from the players, we feel energized and believe that this will get even bigger as we go to these amazing cities.”

PUBG Mobile revealed the Champions Trophy of PUBG Mobile India Tour to the Pink City ‘Jaipur’. PUBG Mobile gaming truck moved through the main city and stopped at various locations. The English casting saw Bleh and Experiment speak about the matches. Mortal, local boy and PUBG Mobile pro, Paritosh and Ocean Pro Gaming engaged in the Hindi casting. These familiar names in the eSports circuit came together with host Arun Raj for the esports event in Jaipur.

