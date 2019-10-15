PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Grand Finals set in Kolkata this weekend

The Grand Finale of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 is all set to take place this weekend on October 19 and 20 at the Biswa Bangla Convention Center, New Town, Kolkata. It follows the PUBG Mobile India Series, PUBG Mobile Campus Championship and PUBG Mobile Club Open Regional Finals. PMIT 2019 has had its regional finals in Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune which las led to the grand finals in Kolkata the City of Joy. Apart from having one of the most active esports community, the city has been making progressive strides in terms of technology innovations and adoption. Increasing impetus to digitization along with proliferation in mobile content consumption, has in turn led to the growth and popularity of esports in Kolkata. In fact, some of the most popular Indian PUBG MOBILE clans belong to Kolkata.

PMIT 2019 is a combination of both online events with regional finals in four parts of India. PMIT 2019 has been the country’s first multi-tiered tournament. Across four groups, the tournament witnessed participation from 400,000 players, with over a million games played in between them. The winning teams from Jaipur include Rising Hydra, Team Titans, Kill2Survive, and Revenge Esports. While from Guwahati, 8BitRampage, Team INS, Team GE, and Team All Stars, emerged as the regional final winners. The third regional chapter which took place in Pune saw God’s Reign, Team Mayhem, Orange Rock, and Instinct Shooters Official, make their way to the grand finale. Lastly, Team Skul, Beyond Your Reach, Team AR, and Saiyan’s Legacy have qualified for the finals from Hyderabad.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Teams for the Grand Final

JAIPUR GUWAHATI PUNE HYDERABAD Wildcard Winners Rising Hydra 8BitRampage God’s Reign Team Skul Team Dignity Team Titans Team INS Team Mayhem Beyond Your Reach Back for Revenge Kill2Survive Team GE Orange Rock Team AR BurnX Official Revenge Esports Team All Stars Instinct Shooters Official Saiyan’s Legacy Team Hyphen

For fans who want to catch the action live, free entry on a first come first serve basis is available for the Grand Finals in Kolkata, with gates opening at 11AM. While viewers at home can follow the action on PUBG Mobile’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Live broadcast starts at 12PM on Saturday- 19th October and repeats the same on Sunday, 20th October.