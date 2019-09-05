PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Guwahati Finals dates out

Last month, Tencent Games announced the launch of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. The first regional finals of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 took place in Jaipur on August 25. The tournament saw 20 of the top northern region teams participate in the tournament and battle it out. Among them top four teams have qualified for the national finals of PUBG Mobile India Tour. They will fly to Kolkata in October to battle out on a prize pool of Rs 1,50,00,000. The four qualifying teams are Rising Hydra, Team Titans, Kill2Survive and Revenge Esports. However, 4 lucky teams will still get an opportunity to enter the Grande Finals through Wildcard entry.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Guwahati edition details

Now, the organizers have announced the second chapter, Guwahati Finals of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. It is set to take place on September 8 at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati, Assam. The Guwahati chapter has had over 400,000 games played across in-game and online qualifiers. It will feature PUBG Mobile clans such as 8BitRampage, featuring local boy 8Bit Beg4Mercy and INS clan. The Group B pool witnessed over 50,000 squads across the country.

The tournament was open to all Indian residents who had a PUBG Mobile account above the level 20 mark and registered from Group B. The Group B witnessed over 50,000 squads register, who played 400,000 games across 3 rounds. Over 2,000 teams were selected for the Playoffs, from which the 20 best teams will fight it out at the Guwahati Finals. The finals will see four lucky teams to gain a spot in the India finals where finalists will stand a chance to claim their authority on a total prize pool of Rs 1,50,00,000.

Champions Trophy tour

PUBG Mobile revealed the Champions Trophy of PUBG Mobile India Tour to the Pink City ‘Jaipur’. PUBG Mobile gaming truck moved through the main city and stopped at various locations. The English casting saw Bleh and Experiment speak about the matches. Mortal, local boy and PUBG Mobile pro, Paritosh and Ocean Pro Gaming engaged in the Hindi casting. These familiar names in the eSports circuit came together with host Arun Raj for the esports event in Jaipur.