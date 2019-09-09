comscore PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: 4 qualifying teams from Guwahati
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Guwahati

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Guwahati finals concluded with 4 teams vying for Rs 15,00,000 prize-pool in Kolkata Grand Finals to be held later in October.

  Published: September 9, 2019 4:23 PM IST
PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 Guwahati

PUBG Mobile concluded the second regional finals of the OPPO X PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 in Guwahati on September 8. The regional finale was broadcast online. The finale round for Guwahati consisted of 20 top eastern region teams who participated in the tournament. Below is the list of the top four teams that have qualified for the national finals of PUBG Mobile India Tour. They will fly to Kolkata in October to battle it out for a prize pool of Rs 15,00,000.

– 8Bit Rampage
– TeamINS
– Team GE
– Team All Stars

The PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019, Guwahati chapter saw over 400,000 games played by 50,000 registrations. The Grand Finale with the top 20 squads battle it out across all maps available on PUBG Mobile. Contestants played 4 rounds on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. Team GE won the first round (Erangel), the second round (Miramar) went in favour of 8Bit Rampage. With three more rounds left to play, TeamINS conquered Sanhok and Team All Stars turned victorious in the newest map, Vikendi. The final match played on Erangel was crucial for all top teams to book their spot in the Kolkata finals. Team 8Bit Rampage won the last round claiming their ticket to the Kolkata finals.

8Bit Rampage, TeamINS, Team GE and Team All Stars from Group B (Guwahati) will now join Rising Hydra, Team Titans, Kill2Survive and Revenge Esports who qualified from the Jaipur edition of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. A special people’s choice award was also given to Team 1947 Esports as the fan favorite team basis voting in the game. The popular team was awarded with a game prize of Rs 1,00,000. However, 4 lucky teams will still get an opportunity to enter the Grand Finale through Wildcard entry.

As part of their ongoing eSports Tournament OPPO x PUBG Mobile India Tour, revealed the PMIT 2019 Trophy to the picturesque North East stopping at key cities. PUBG Mobile gaming truck went around showcasing the trophy in Tezpur, Bongaigaon, Shillong and Guwahati. PUBG Mobile organized competitions, encouraging the participants to play the game and win rewards.

The eSports event saw some A-list casters from the eSports fraternity. The English casting honors were carried out by Asurai, Illustrado, Bleh and The Experiment, while the Hindi casting was taken on by the experienced K18, and ex PMIS finalist Nova along with Ocean Pro. These names in the eSports circuit came together along with host Arunn Raj for the tournament in Guwahati.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2019 4:23 PM IST

