comscore PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune
News

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune

Gaming

The finale round of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Pune consisted of 20 top eastern region teams who participated in the tournament.

  • Published: September 24, 2019 9:54 AM IST
PUBG Mobile India Tour Pune finals

PUBG Mobile concluded the third regional finals of the OPPO X PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 in Pune on September 22. The regional finale was broadcast online and took place at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium. The finale round for Pune consisted of 20 top eastern region teams who participated in the tournament. Below is the list of the top four teams that have qualified for the national finals of PUBG Mobile India Tour. They will fly to Kolkata in October to battle it out for a prize pool of Rs 15,00,000.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Team qualifying from Pune

– God’s Reign
– Team Mayhem
– Orange Rock
– Instinct shooters official

Tournament details

The PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019, Pune chapter saw over 425,000 games played by 70,000 registrations. The Grand Finale with the top 20 squads battle it out across all maps available on PUBG Mobile. Contestants played 4 rounds on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. While Team Instinct Shooters Official clinched the first round, the second round went in the favor of Team Mayhem. God’s Reign ranked number one in the third and the fourth round which gave them a huge lead. The last round being crucial for all the teams was conquered by team RIP Official.

Amazon offers free in-game items to prime members; PUBG Mobile players rejoice

Also Read

Amazon offers free in-game items to prime members; PUBG Mobile players rejoice

The four teams that qualified for the national finals will now engage for a total prize pool of Rs 15,00,000. God’s Reign, Team Mayhem, Orange Rock and Instinct shooters official from Group C (Pune) will now join Rising Hydra, Team Titans, Kill2Survive, Revenge Esports, 8Bit Rampage, TeamINS, Team GE and Team All Stars who qualified from the Jaipur and Guwahati edition of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. The popular team was awarded with a game prize of Rs 1,00,000. However, 4 lucky teams will still get an opportunity to enter the Grand Finale through Wildcard entry.

The English casting was carried out by Bleh, Experiment Gaming and  Asurai while the Hindi casting was taken on by the experienced K18 Gaming, and 8Bit Thug along with MortaL. These familiar names in the eSports circuit came together along with host Arunn Raj in Pune.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 24, 2019 9:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10's latest software update adds Galaxy Note 10's camera features

News

Samsung Galaxy S10's latest software update adds Galaxy Note 10's camera features

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more

News

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more

OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

News

OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked

Samsung Galaxy S10's latest software update adds Galaxy Note 10's camera features

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more

OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune
New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale

Gaming

New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale
PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards
PUBG Mobile: PUBG Mobile players can get free in-game items

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: PUBG Mobile players can get free in-game items
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Pune finalists and contestants announced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Pune finalists and contestants announced

हिंदी समाचार

Dish TV दीवाली से पहले लॉन्च कर सकता है अपना Android TV बेस्ड सेट-टॉप बॉक्स, ये हो सकती है कीमत

Tata Sky नया कनेक्शन के इंस्टॉलेशन में देरी पर देगी 246 रुपये कैशबैक

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: पुणे से इन 4 टीमों ने क्या क्वॉलीफाई

Apple iPhone 11 फ्लिपकार्ट और अमेजन से हुआ ऑउट-ऑफ-स्टॉक

Xiaomi ने किया कंफर्म, कल लॉन्च होने वाले Redmi 8A में USB Type-C port और fast charging सपोर्ट होगा


News

Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10's latest software update adds Galaxy Note 10's camera features

News

Samsung Galaxy S10's latest software update adds Galaxy Note 10's camera features
Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more

News

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more
OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

News

OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online
Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart

News

Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart