PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune

PUBG Mobile concluded the third regional finals of the OPPO X PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 in Pune on September 22. The regional finale was broadcast online and took place at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium. The finale round for Pune consisted of 20 top eastern region teams who participated in the tournament. Below is the list of the top four teams that have qualified for the national finals of PUBG Mobile India Tour. They will fly to Kolkata in October to battle it out for a prize pool of Rs 15,00,000.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Team qualifying from Pune

– God’s Reign

– Team Mayhem

– Orange Rock

– Instinct shooters official

Tournament details

The PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019, Pune chapter saw over 425,000 games played by 70,000 registrations. The Grand Finale with the top 20 squads battle it out across all maps available on PUBG Mobile. Contestants played 4 rounds on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. While Team Instinct Shooters Official clinched the first round, the second round went in the favor of Team Mayhem. God’s Reign ranked number one in the third and the fourth round which gave them a huge lead. The last round being crucial for all the teams was conquered by team RIP Official.

The four teams that qualified for the national finals will now engage for a total prize pool of Rs 15,00,000. God’s Reign, Team Mayhem, Orange Rock and Instinct shooters official from Group C (Pune) will now join Rising Hydra, Team Titans, Kill2Survive, Revenge Esports, 8Bit Rampage, TeamINS, Team GE and Team All Stars who qualified from the Jaipur and Guwahati edition of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. The popular team was awarded with a game prize of Rs 1,00,000. However, 4 lucky teams will still get an opportunity to enter the Grand Finale through Wildcard entry.

The English casting was carried out by Bleh, Experiment Gaming and Asurai while the Hindi casting was taken on by the experienced K18 Gaming, and 8Bit Thug along with MortaL. These familiar names in the eSports circuit came together along with host Arunn Raj in Pune.