PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Jaipur Finals to be held on August 25

Last month, PUBG Mobile devs announced a new tournament called India Tour 2019. The organizers titled this as, “Efforts towards building a streamlined eSports ecosystem focusing efforts towards Tier 2 markets.” This new tournament is sponsored by Oppo, the first chapter, Jaipur Finals of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 is all set to take place on the August 25, 2019 at JECC, RIICO Industrial Area Jaipur.

This tournament follows PUBG Mobile India Series and Club Open in October, which was one of the first PUBG Mobile tournament building an esports platform for college students. The PUBG Mobile India Tour’s Jaipur chapter has had over 400,000 games played across in-game and online qualifiers, featuring some of the top PUBG Mobile clans such as Team Dignity, Team ORB, and Team RIP. The Group A pool witnessed over 18,000 squads (4 member teams) across the country.

The tournament was open to all Indian residents who had a PUBG Mobile account above the level 20 mark and registered from Group A . Group A witnessed over 18,000 squad register, who played 200,000 games across 3 rounds. Over 2,000 teams were selected for the Playoffs, from which the 20 best teams have been selected. These teams will fight it out at the Jaipur Finals. The PUBG Mobile India Series promises 4 lucky teams to gain a spot in the India finals where finalists will stand a chance to win a chunk of the total prize pool of Rs 1.5 crore.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Jaipur Grand Finale teams

– Team Fearless

– Team iOwN

– RoTN Alpha

– Imperious

– Team Dignity

– AVENGERS Assemble

– Rising Hydra

– RIP Legacy

– Orb Official

– Team2OP

– Growing Strong

– Team INSIGHT

– TE2K

– Kill2Survive

– No SympathY

– F Society

– Revenge eSports

– TeamTitans

– The Saiyan squad

– LZ

Fans can catch the action live, or at the venue where entry is free on a first come first serve basis. For the Jaipur Finals, with gates opening at 11AM. For viewers at home, they can follow the action on PUBG Mobile’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Live broadcast starts at 12 PM on Sunday, August 25.