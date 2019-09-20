PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Pune finalists and contestants announced

PUBG Mobile’s third chapter of the OPPO X PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019, Pune Finals is all set to take place on September 22 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune, Maharashtra. The top 20 teams from the West regional will battle it out for a spot in the grand finals. PUBG Mobile India Tour’s Pune chapter has had over 425,000 games played across in-game and online qualifiers. It featured some of the top PUBG Mobile clans such as TeamHYDRA, ENTITY GAMING and RiP OFFICIAL. The Group C pool witnessed over 70,000 registrations from around the country.

The tournament was open to all Indian residents who had a PUBG Mobile account above the level 20 mark and registered from Group B. The Group C witnessed over 70,000 registrations, who played 425,000 games across three rounds. Over 2,000 players were selected for the Playoffs, from which the 20 best teams will fight it out at the Pune Finals. Upping the ante from the PUBG Mobile India Series, the finals will see four lucky teams gain a spot in the India finals. The finalists will stand a chance to win part of the total prize pool of Rs 1,50,00,000.

The Jaipur edition of the PUBG Mobile India Tour was concluded on August 25. Rising Hydra ranked number one in Group A and three other teams: Team Titans, Kill2Survive and Revenge Esports qualified for the PMIT 2019 grand finals which will take place in Kolkata in October. The second edition of the tournament took place in Guwahati where 8Bit Rampage claimed the top spot with TeamINS, Team GE and Team All Stars all qualifying for the Kolkata finals.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Pune Edition finalists

– TEAM SYKE

– TEAM KARMA OFFICIAL

– TEAMH2O

– PAiN Xenon

– Rip Squad

– Team Psyche

– Team BUckshot

– TeamHYDRA

– Band of Brothers Esports

– ORANGE ROCK

– ViN SmOkE

– ENTITY GAMING

– NuDE NiNjAS

– 9211

– Instinct Shooters Official

– Beyond Mayhems

– God’s Reign

– Team Mayhem

– ETG

– RiP OFFICIAL

For fans who want to catch the action live, free entry on a first come first serve basis is available for Pune Finals, with gates opening at 11 AM. For viewers at home, they can follow the action on PUBG Mobile’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Live broadcast starts at 1:00PM on Sunday, September 22.