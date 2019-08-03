comscore PUBG Mobile India Tour: How audience can vote for their favorite teams
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams
News

PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams

Gaming

The PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 kicked off on July 1, 2019, and is sponsored by Chinese smartphone maker Oppo.

  • Published: August 3, 2019 12:03 PM IST
PUBG MOBILE India Tour

The devs of PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation, announced PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 recently. The PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 kicked off on July 1, 2019, and is sponsored by Chinese smartphone maker Oppo. The tournament will take place over a period of four months.

The PUBG Mobile India Tour (PMIT) has apparently experienced an overwhelming reception by the gaming community in India. The tournament will culminate with a national final in the month of October 2019. This four-month long tournament is one of the biggest and longest running esports event in India. With over 500 teams participating in the qualifiers, each offline regional final will host the top 20 teams filtered through points scored in the play-offs. Further games will determine the top 20 teams to head into the mega finals. Once the finalists for each regional final (Groups A, B, C, and D) are determined, regular PUBG Mobile players will get the opportunity to assist their favorite teams. This in turn will help them win cash prizes, through a specially designed voting system.

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Also Read

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

The devs have created the audience vote option so the regular PUBG Mobile players feel included in the action. There are mainly two ways the users get to vote – the first method is to purchase the India Tour crate, specially priced at Rs 39 to promote audience voting. This crate will provide users with 30 RP points, 10 UC, 1 India Bonus Challenge voucher, and 40 India Tour votes. Users can cast 1 vote a day, however there is no limit to the India Tour crates a user can purchase. The second method grants users 1 vote for signing-in 7 consecutive days, till the end of the whole tour. This way users can earn up to 12 votes if they sign-in everyday till the finale on October 20.

WATCH: OPPO X PUBG MOBILE India Tour | Group A – Online Playoffs – Day 5

The teams with the greatest number of votes, in each group in Jaipur, Guwahati, Vizag and Pune, will receive Rs 100,000 as the prize money at their respective offline regional final events. For the Mega finals, the prize money is Rs 600,000. This brings the India Tour prize pool close to Rs 1,000,000 basis the audience votes. 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 3, 2019 12:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams
Gaming
PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams
Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Gaming

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

News

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions

News

FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions

Android TV vs Smart TV: A look at the differences

News

Android TV vs Smart TV: A look at the differences

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Realme X offline sales across India start today

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions

Android TV vs Smart TV: A look at the differences

Apple stops program that let Siri listen to private recorded conversations

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams
Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Gaming

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite
PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0 out with new zombie mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0 out with new zombie mode
PUBG Mobile Lite tops Google Play Store ranking within days of launch

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite tops Google Play Store ranking within days of launch
PUBG Mobile Lite First Impressions: Anyone can play PUBG

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite First Impressions: Anyone can play PUBG

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Lite गेम के लिए बेस्ट 8,000 रुपये के कम कीमत वाले स्मार्टफोन

WhatsApp मैसेज फॉरवर्ड करने से पहले यूजर्स को देगा चेतावनी

Realme X स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी Flash Sale, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0 अपडेट हुई रिलीज, गेम में जुड़ा बिल्कुल नया Zombie Mode

Realme का 64 मेगापिक्सल वाला स्मार्टफोन 8 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

News

Realme X offline sales across India start today
News
Realme X offline sales across India start today
Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

News

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India
FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions

News

FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions
Android TV vs Smart TV: A look at the differences

News

Android TV vs Smart TV: A look at the differences
Apple stops program that let Siri listen to private recorded conversations

News

Apple stops program that let Siri listen to private recorded conversations