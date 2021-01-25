comscore PUBG Mobile India update 2021: PUBG Mobile launch unlikely, govt says PUBG ban to continue
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile India launch difficult, govt decides to continue the ban
News

PUBG Mobile India launch difficult, govt decides to continue the ban

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India latest update: A new report suggests that the Indian government will continue with the ban on PUBG Mobile, Tiktok and other banned Chinese apps.

PUBG-Mobile-india launch

Representational image

As PUBG Mobile prepares to relaunch in India a new report suggests that gamers waiting for the battle royale mobile game shouldn’t be very hopeful or happy. A new report coming from LiveMint reveals that the Government of India has stated that the ban on TikTok and all other hundreds of banned Chinese apps will continue to remain in the near future. Does this mean that Indian gaming enthusiasts will never be able to play PUBG Mobile anymore? Let’s explain. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India access blocked again but players can still access via VPN

Well, going by the report it does look like that. The report clearly stated that the banned Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will not be available in India anytime soon. The report quoted the Indian Government and said that the banned apps will remain blocked in the country in the near future as well. This clearly hints that the Chinese apps including the very popular TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Camscanner, among others will not relaunch in the country anytime soon. So, you must keep your hopes aside for now. Also Read - PUBG Mobile bans more than 9 lakh player accounts, here's why

PUBG Mobile India launch latest updates

The Government banned hundreds of Chinese apps in the country last year while PUBG Mobile was blocked in September 2020. All the Chinese apps were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000. The Indian government feared that these Chinese apps were misusing user data and sharing them with authorities in China. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch latest updates: 5 key developments to know

PUBG Mobile India

A few months after the ban came into effect PUBG Corporation announced that the game will relaunch in India soon. The company had said that the battle royale game will relaunch as PUBG Mobile India. The Indian version of the game is said to be a tailored version of the global version. The company also promised to keep data privacy and security the utmost priority.

Several past reports suggested that the company has reached out to the Indian government to have a meeting in order to discuss the relaunch of the game. The government has reportedly not entertained PUBG’s request. This clearly hints that the officials are not keen to allow the relaunch of the game anytime soon.

Meanwhile, taking this opportunity, Bengaluru-based nCore Games is all set to launch the so-called PUBG Mobile Indian alternative, FAU-G, in the country on January 26. The game will be first available for Android users on Google Play Store.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 25, 2021 9:07 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 25, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
Photo Gallery
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Photo Gallery

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here

News

Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon

News

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 leaked for the first time, may feature SpO2

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 leaked for the first time, may feature SpO2

Microsoft will not increase Xbox Live Gold plan price, here's why

Gaming

Microsoft will not increase Xbox Live Gold plan price, here's why

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 leaked for the first time, may feature SpO2

Microsoft will not increase Xbox Live Gold plan price, here's why

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

Realme to launch smart speakers, 5 smart TVs, and 5G phones in 2021

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

Is WhatsApp safe to use? Should the new privacy policy worry you?

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

Related Topics

Related Stories

FAUG ,

न्यूज

FAUG ,
PUBG Mobile India access blocked again but players can still access via VPN

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India access blocked again but players can still access via VPN
PUBG Mobile India launch difficult, govt decides to continue the ban

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India launch difficult, govt decides to continue the ban
PUBG Mobile India latest updates: 5 new key developments

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India latest updates: 5 new key developments
PUBG Mobile banned more than 9 lakh accounts: This is why

Gaming

PUBG Mobile banned more than 9 lakh accounts: This is why

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X7 और X7 Pro को Flipkart से खरीद सकेंगे, मिलेगा 64MP का दमदार कैमरा

FAUG Game: कब होगा लॉन्च? कहां से कर सकते हैं डाउनलोड? यहां जानिए पूरी डिटेल्स

Vivo S7t स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, जानिए क्या होगा इस 5G फोन में खास

Jio फ्री में दे रहा है Netflix, Amazon Prime और Disney+ Hotstar VIP, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.4 5G और Nokia 7.4 5G जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, सामने आए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

News

Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here
News
Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here
Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon

News

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 leaked for the first time, may feature SpO2

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 leaked for the first time, may feature SpO2
Microsoft will not increase Xbox Live Gold plan price, here's why

Gaming

Microsoft will not increase Xbox Live Gold plan price, here's why
Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

News

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers