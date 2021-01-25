As PUBG Mobile prepares to relaunch in India a new report suggests that gamers waiting for the battle royale mobile game shouldn’t be very hopeful or happy. A new report coming from LiveMint reveals that the Government of India has stated that the ban on TikTok and all other hundreds of banned Chinese apps will continue to remain in the near future. Does this mean that Indian gaming enthusiasts will never be able to play PUBG Mobile anymore? Let’s explain. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India access blocked again but players can still access via VPN

Well, going by the report it does look like that. The report clearly stated that the banned Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will not be available in India anytime soon. The report quoted the Indian Government and said that the banned apps will remain blocked in the country in the near future as well. This clearly hints that the Chinese apps including the very popular TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Camscanner, among others will not relaunch in the country anytime soon. So, you must keep your hopes aside for now. Also Read - PUBG Mobile bans more than 9 lakh player accounts, here's why

PUBG Mobile India launch latest updates

The Government banned hundreds of Chinese apps in the country last year while PUBG Mobile was blocked in September 2020. All the Chinese apps were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000. The Indian government feared that these Chinese apps were misusing user data and sharing them with authorities in China. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch latest updates: 5 key developments to know

A few months after the ban came into effect PUBG Corporation announced that the game will relaunch in India soon. The company had said that the battle royale game will relaunch as PUBG Mobile India. The Indian version of the game is said to be a tailored version of the global version. The company also promised to keep data privacy and security the utmost priority.

Several past reports suggested that the company has reached out to the Indian government to have a meeting in order to discuss the relaunch of the game. The government has reportedly not entertained PUBG’s request. This clearly hints that the officials are not keen to allow the relaunch of the game anytime soon.

Meanwhile, taking this opportunity, Bengaluru-based nCore Games is all set to launch the so-called PUBG Mobile Indian alternative, FAU-G, in the country on January 26. The game will be first available for Android users on Google Play Store.