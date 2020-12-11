PUBG Mobile India is still waiting for the government’s nod to bring back the game in the country. PUBG Mobile was banned in the country alongside hundreds of Chinese apps back in September. To bring back the game to India, the company is working hard. It has tailored the game as per the requirements of the Indian players as well as the government. Ahead of the official release, a lot has been discussed about the PUBG Mobile India and now a new leak shows the game’s welcome gift. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India directors are clueless about the relaunch of the game

Several YouTubers and miners have reportedly spotted PUBG Mobile India’s welcome gift inside the game’s global version. Reports suggest that this gift will be offered to every player downloading the PUBG Mobile India game and playing it at the launch. Notably, the gift will be a reward crate that will include the Anarkali Headgear, Anarkali Set and a Classic Grate Coupon. The gift kit was found inside of the PUBG Mobile global beta version which hints that it could just be a test and the official rewards might change at the time of release. Also Read - PUBG Mobile rival FAU-G could launch in India this month: Report

The key question still remains, when will the game launch in India? Also Read - PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year, here's why

Well, this right now is a tricky question to answer. While the company is trying its level best to bring back the game to India, the government is yet to allow the release. According to previous reports the executives at PUBG Mobile India have requested the Indian government to set up a meet, but there has been no response from the latter. Meanwhile, another report suggests that Directors at PUBG Mobile India has no clue as to when the game could release.

The game is likely to take a few more months for the release. This means that PUBG Mobile India could launch in India early next year. The game surely is going to face competition from the upcoming made in India action game FAU-G, developed by Bengaluru based nCore Games. FAU-G is already up for pre-registration in India on the Google Play store, which hints that the release date is very close.