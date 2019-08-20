PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different defenders

The developers of released the PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update which can be downloaded now. Tencent Games released the beta version of the update last week to test them. The new patch notes mention that rework has been done to Mode Selection UI, Daily Missions. New player vs player zombie mode added, called ‘Infection Mode’. Players will become zombies and hunt other players. There have been changes to the EvoGround as well. Some achievements now have Level V rewards.

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0’s new zombie mode called infection has come to the EvoGround section. The gameplay in the new Zombie mode shows the players turn into zombies to hunt other players. This new concept was there in games like Dead by Daylight. Here one set of players will become zombies while other will be humans with weapons. zombies can kill others to turn them into zombies. Players need to kill the zombies to survive and not turn into zombies. The side that kills all the opponents wins. There are various types of zombies in this mode, as well as defenders. Each of these types come with their specific skills and abilities that. These are used to get the better of the enemies.

Infection Mode: All Defenders

There are essentially two different defenders that players can choose in PUBG Mobile Infection Mode. But with only two options available players will have to choose wisely. Here is all you need to know about them.

Regular Defender

This glass cannon defender comes with two 660-bullet fully stacked assault rifles to damage zombies. Become becomes infected with just one hit.

Vanquisher

This defender variant is stronger and uses a machete to damage zombies. It can take a lot of hits and deal more damage in a single hit to the zombies. It also comes with an ability to perform a larger cleave swing.