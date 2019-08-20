comscore PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different defenders
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different defenders
News

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different defenders

Gaming

Just like the zombies, there are types of defenders in the new PUBG Mobile Infection Mode. Here is all you need to know about them.

  • Published: August 20, 2019 9:26 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Infection Mode

The developers of released the PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update which can be downloaded now. Tencent Games released the beta version of the update last week to test them. The new patch notes mention that rework has been done to Mode Selection UI, Daily Missions. New player vs player zombie mode added, called ‘Infection Mode’. Players will become zombies and hunt other players. There have been changes to the EvoGround as well. Some achievements now have Level V rewards.

Rework done to Mode Selection UI, Daily Missions. New player vs player zombie mode added, called ‘Infection Mode’. Players will become zombies and hunt other players. There have been changes to the EvoGround as well. Some achievements now have Level V rewards in PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0.

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0’s new zombie mode called infection has come to the EvoGround section. The gameplay in the new Zombie mode shows the players turn into zombies to hunt other players. This new concept was there in games like Dead by Daylight. Here one set of players will become zombies while other will be humans with weapons. zombies can kill others to turn them into zombies. Players need to kill the zombies to survive and not turn into zombies. The side that kills all the opponents wins. There are various types of zombies in this mode, as well as defenders. Each of these types come with their specific skills and abilities that. These are used to get the better of the enemies.

Gamescom 2019 opening set to feature 25 games: Geoff Keighley

Also Read

Gamescom 2019 opening set to feature 25 games: Geoff Keighley

Infection Mode: All Defenders

There are essentially two different defenders that players can choose in PUBG Mobile Infection Mode. But with only two options available players will have to choose wisely. Here is all you need to know about them.

Regular Defender

This glass cannon defender comes with two 660-bullet fully stacked assault rifles to damage zombies. Become becomes infected with just one hit.

Vanquisher

This defender variant is stronger and uses a machete to damage zombies. It can take a lot of hits and deal more damage in a single hit to the zombies. It also comes with an ability to perform a larger cleave swing.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 20, 2019 9:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Google Password Checkup tool hints at least 1.5% passwords are unsafe
News
Google Password Checkup tool hints at least 1.5% passwords are unsafe
PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different defenders

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different defenders

Redmi Note 8 Pro real-life photo seen online

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro real-life photo seen online

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro battery capacity leaked

News

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro battery capacity leaked

Vivo S1 gets first software update with fix for camera

News

Vivo S1 gets first software update with fix for camera

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Huawei gets 90-day extension on its temporary general license

Google Password Checkup tool hints at least 1.5% passwords are unsafe

Redmi Note 8 Pro real-life photo seen online

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro battery capacity leaked

Vivo S1 gets first software update with fix for camera

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different defenders

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different defenders
PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different zombies you can turn into

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different zombies you can turn into
PUBG Mobile new update has a lot of bug fixes

Gaming

PUBG Mobile new update has a lot of bug fixes
PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update live with Infection Mode, UI rework

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update live with Infection Mode, UI rework
Game For Peace: Tencent's mobile battle royale game is world’s highest grossing

Gaming

Game For Peace: Tencent's mobile battle royale game is world’s highest grossing

हिंदी समाचार

देश में औसत 4G इंटरनेट स्पीड के मामले में Reliance Jio नंबर वन

Xiaomi ने इन 4 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में की कटौती

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ आज होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Realme 5 और Realme 5 Pro आज होंगे लॉन्च

Realme 3i आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

News

Huawei gets 90-day extension on its temporary general license
News
Huawei gets 90-day extension on its temporary general license
Google Password Checkup tool hints at least 1.5% passwords are unsafe

News

Google Password Checkup tool hints at least 1.5% passwords are unsafe
Redmi Note 8 Pro real-life photo seen online

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro real-life photo seen online
Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro battery capacity leaked

News

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro battery capacity leaked
Vivo S1 gets first software update with fix for camera

News

Vivo S1 gets first software update with fix for camera