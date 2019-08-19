The developers of released the PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update which can be downloaded now. Tencent Games released the beta version of the update last week to test them. The new patch notes mention that rework has been done to Mode Selection UI, Daily Missions. New player vs player zombie mode added, called ‘Infection Mode’. Players will become zombies and hunt other players. There have been changes to the EvoGround as well. Some achievements now have Level V rewards.

Rework done to Mode Selection UI, Daily Missions. New player vs player zombie mode added, called ‘Infection Mode’. Players will become zombies and hunt other players. There have been changes to the EvoGround as well. Some achievements now have Level V rewards in PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0.

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0’s new zombie mode called infection has come to the EvoGround section. The gameplay in the new Zombie mode shows the players turn into zombies to hunt other players. This new concept was there in games like Dead by Daylight. Here one set of players will become zombies while other will be humans with weapons. zombies can kill others to turn them into zombies. Players need to kill the zombies to survive and not turn into zombies. The side that kills all the opponents wins.

Infection Mode: All zombies

There are essentially three different zombies that players can turn into in PUBG Mobile Infection Mode. Two of these can be chosen while the other one is not. Here is all you need to know about them.

Speed Zombie

The Speed Zombie is a fast-moving male zombie that attacks using a melee slash. It has an activate a skill to increase its running speed. This zombie is a good for ambushes with catching the defenders coming out of a corner.

Stealth Zombie

This is a female-bodied zombie unlike the Speed Zombie. This zombie also attacks using slashes. As an active skill it has an invisibility/cloak skill for sneak attacks.

Zombie King

This zombie needs to be unlocked ingaem by grabbing a Booster or killing two Defenders. Zombie Kings are larger than the rest and slow, but deals more melee damage to Vanquishers. Their active skill is a buffs to the defense of nearby zombies.