comscore PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: All the different zombies you can turn into
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different zombies you can turn into
News

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different zombies you can turn into

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0’s new zombie mode called infection has come to the EvoGround section.

  • Published: August 19, 2019 5:26 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Infection Mode speed zombie

The developers of released the PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update which can be downloaded now. Tencent Games released the beta version of the update last week to test them. The new patch notes mention that rework has been done to Mode Selection UI, Daily Missions. New player vs player zombie mode added, called ‘Infection Mode’. Players will become zombies and hunt other players. There have been changes to the EvoGround as well. Some achievements now have Level V rewards.

Rework done to Mode Selection UI, Daily Missions. New player vs player zombie mode added, called ‘Infection Mode’. Players will become zombies and hunt other players. There have been changes to the EvoGround as well. Some achievements now have Level V rewards in PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0.

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0’s new zombie mode called infection has come to the EvoGround section. The gameplay in the new Zombie mode shows the players turn into zombies to hunt other players. This new concept was there in games like Dead by Daylight. Here one set of players will become zombies while other will be humans with weapons. zombies can kill others to turn them into zombies. Players need to kill the zombies to survive and not turn into zombies. The side that kills all the opponents wins.

PUBG Mobile new update has a lot of bug fixes

Also Read

PUBG Mobile new update has a lot of bug fixes

Infection Mode: All zombies

There are essentially three different zombies that players can turn into in PUBG Mobile Infection Mode. Two of these can be chosen while the other one is not. Here is all you need to know about them.

Speed Zombie

The Speed Zombie is a fast-moving male zombie that attacks using a melee slash. It has an activate a skill to increase its running speed. This zombie is a good for ambushes with catching the defenders coming out of a corner.

Stealth Zombie

This is a female-bodied zombie unlike the Speed Zombie. This zombie also attacks using slashes. As an active skill it has an invisibility/cloak skill for sneak attacks.

Zombie King

This zombie needs to be unlocked ingaem by grabbing a Booster or killing two Defenders. Zombie Kings are larger than the rest and slow, but deals more melee damage to Vanquishers. Their active skill is a buffs to the defense of nearby zombies.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 19, 2019 5:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India to start at Rs 14,998
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India to start at Rs 14,998
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date leaked

News

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date leaked

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different zombies you can turn into

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different zombies you can turn into

Oppo Enco Q1 wireless headphones with dual active noise cancellation launched: Check features

News

Oppo Enco Q1 wireless headphones with dual active noise cancellation launched: Check features

How to send your name to Mars onboard NASA's Mars 2020 rover

News

How to send your name to Mars onboard NASA's Mars 2020 rover

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India to start at Rs 14,998

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date leaked

Oppo Enco Q1 wireless headphones with dual active noise cancellation launched: Check features

Google Maps helps reunite father with daughter after 4 months

How to send your name to Mars onboard NASA's Mars 2020 rover

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different zombies you can turn into

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different zombies you can turn into
PUBG Mobile new update has a lot of bug fixes

Gaming

PUBG Mobile new update has a lot of bug fixes
PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update live with Infection Mode, UI rework

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update live with Infection Mode, UI rework
Game For Peace: Tencent's mobile battle royale game is world’s highest grossing

Gaming

Game For Peace: Tencent's mobile battle royale game is world’s highest grossing
PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update coming to main server tomorrow

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update coming to main server tomorrow

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Kindle Oasis भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Nubia Red Magic 3s सितंबर 2019 में होगा लॉन्च

Tata Sky यूजर्स को अब WhatsApp पर मिलेगी अकाउंट बैलेंस की जानकारी

Asianet ग्राहकों को 499 रुपये मंथली में मिल रही है 200Mbps ब्रॉडबैंड स्पीड

Whatsapp में आया नया फीचर

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India to start at Rs 14,998
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India to start at Rs 14,998
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date leaked

News

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date leaked
Oppo Enco Q1 wireless headphones with dual active noise cancellation launched: Check features

News

Oppo Enco Q1 wireless headphones with dual active noise cancellation launched: Check features
Google Maps helps reunite father with daughter after 4 months

News

Google Maps helps reunite father with daughter after 4 months
How to send your name to Mars onboard NASA's Mars 2020 rover

News

How to send your name to Mars onboard NASA's Mars 2020 rover