PUBG Mobile introduces 1-UC Bounty Raid as a new event

There are multiple skins and cosmetic items available in PUBG Mobile 1-UC Bounty Raid event.

  • Published: June 1, 2020 2:41 PM IST
The devs have announced a new PUBG Mobile event called 1-UC Bounty Raid. This new event introduces the chance to win some attractive skins by wagering a minimum of 1UC. There are multiple skins and cosmetic items available in 1-UC Bounty Raid. Each of these items have a threshold, and people can wager more UC if they want. Hence spending more UC means there’s a bigger chance of winning that skin in 1-UC Bounty Raid. Each time the threshold of an item completes one person who wagered has the chance to win. Also Read - PUBG Mobile partners with Airtel as preferred network for PMPL South Asia

PUBG Mobile has recently introduced another new event called Summer Land. Tencent Games says that Summer Land has a series of fun-filled activities within the event with the chance of winning rewards. Here are some of the things available in the new event. Also Read - PUBG Mobile introduces Summer Land Event

1. Summer Surprise Bundle Discounts: This new event will feature surprise discounts. Players will have a chance to win upto 60 percent discount on some some of the more rare outfits available in the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile devs tease Mysterious Jungle Mode in new statement

– This activity will be available during the course of the event period, 20th May, 2020 to 14th June, 2020.

– Users must purchase 1 item to get 10% off, 2 to get 30% off and 3 to get 60% off.

– User’s can purchase up to three items at a time and the maximum is 60% off

– After purchasing on Midasbuy, items must be collected from the in-game mail.

– All items are up for purchase

2. Team Death Matches for the win!: Another exciting activity within Summer Land is TDM matches.

– This activity is being held from 21st May 2020 to 31st May 2020

– Play with your friends and make it count because exciting rewards are up for grabs!

– Completing 2 TDM can win you a cannon as a reward, while completing 5 TDM matches with friends can win you a free limited Rain Forest AUG

3. Summer Land Special BP Spender: Players can win the Cheetah set, but this is only available for a limited time only during the event.

– This activity is being held from 21st May 2020 to 31st May 2020

– All you need to do to win is spend Battle Points

– The reward is the recently launched exquisite Cheetah set

4. All players have to do to win rewards is Log in during Summer Land.

– This activity is being held from 21st May 2020 to 3rd June 2020

– Log in to grab gun skins, parachute and other amazing rewards!

