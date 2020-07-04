PUBG Mobile introduces a new Jungle Hunter set in the game

A new set has been added to PUBG Mobile called the Jungle Hunter set. This new set has been added as part of the Ancient Spin part of the game. Like most sets these are high rarity items. Which means players may not get these items by trying their luck once. Another set added to the Ancient Spin recently is the Jungle Prey set. This includes a new costume as well as headgear.

PUBG Mobile recently announced that the secret map that the developers have been working on is called Livik Map. This was only available in closed beta and now it seems that the devs have made it official. In a new tweet on the official Twitter handle, PUBG Mobile confirmed that the upcoming one is called Livik Map. Though there are definite visuals of the map in the image shares, the word ‘Livik’ itself seems to show elements of the map. And from that we can assume that it really is the same map.

PUBG Mobile: Update 0.19.0 details

We recently brought you a look of the PUBG Mobile secret map that the developers have been working on for update 0.19.0. This was only available in closed beta and the devs made it official recently on social media. PUBG Mobile confirmed that the secret map is called Livik Map. And now the developers have shared a new tweet which announces that the upcoming update 0.19.0 will be released on July 7.

We have played the new secret map which we expect to be the Livik map and though it was not the final version of the map. We found the map rather small and would make for some tight action. From what we have played it is apparent that the map is rather small, and could be 2x2km in size. This would make it the smallest map yet.

When experiencing the gameplay of Livik Map that will be added with update 0.19.0, right off the bat you will notice that it has elements from all the other four maps in each corner. There are some new weapons on this map as well, these include the P90 SMG as well as the SPAS-12 shotgun. The inclusion of these weapons along with how abundantly guns are available, goes to show that the devs want this to be an action packed map.