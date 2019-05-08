PUBG Mobile introduces Bahubali outfit called 'The Great Indian Warrior Outfit'

PUBG Mobile has introduced exclusive outfits for fans around the world, and now it is bringing another outfit for its Indian fans. The new outfit seems inspired from the popular Indian film Bahubali, and its main character. The outfit is called ‘The Great Indian Warrior Outfit’, and it has been obviously targeted at the multitudes of Indian players in the game. The whole outfit comes in two parts and these include the armored outfit itself, and the headgear. The price of the outfit has been fixed on the Shop section of the game at 300UC for the head gear and 900 UC for the rest. This pricing of the head gear is for a limited period of time and it is expected to go up.

The outfit is however available for a cheaper price as a promotion, and that appears when players launch the game. At launch, they are prompted with a promotion window for the new outfit where the whole set is priced at 945UC for a limited period of time. This isn’t the first time that Tencent Games has introduced outfits for the Indian audience. Last year during Diwali PUBG Mobile got a new outfit of the traditional Indian Kurta Pyjama, and even a cricket jersey and kit during the IPL.

Besides the game itself, Google has also aligned itself to offer a special coupon to use in-game for PUBG Mobile for purchases. This offer has been available for a short while now and users can spot it in Google Play Store main menu, or in the rewards section. The coupon is worth Rs 70 and can be used in the game itself. Players will have to avail the coupon in the Google Play Store first and then launch the game to avail it.

Watch Video: Android Q How to Install