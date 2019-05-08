comscore
  PUBG Mobile introduces Bahubali outfit called 'The Great Indian Warrior Outfit'
PUBG Mobile introduces Bahubali outfit called 'The Great Indian Warrior Outfit'

PUBG Mobile has added outfits before for its massive Indian audience, and it doing the same again to grab some more eyeballs. The new outfit looks like it was taken right from the Bahubali movies itself.

  Published: May 8, 2019 10:34 AM IST
PUBG Mobile has introduced exclusive outfits for fans around the world, and now it is bringing another outfit for its Indian fans. The new outfit seems inspired from the popular Indian film Bahubali, and its main character. The outfit is called ‘The Great Indian Warrior Outfit’, and it  has been obviously targeted at the multitudes of Indian players in the game. The whole outfit comes in two parts and these include the armored outfit itself, and the headgear. The price of the outfit has been fixed on the Shop section of the game at 300UC for the head gear and 900 UC for the rest. This pricing of the head gear is for a limited period of time and it is expected to go up.

The outfit is however available for a cheaper price as a promotion, and that appears when players launch the game. At launch, they are prompted with a promotion window for the new outfit where the whole set is priced at 945UC for a limited period of time. This isn’t the first time that Tencent Games has introduced outfits for the Indian audience. Last year during Diwali PUBG Mobile got a new outfit of the traditional Indian Kurta Pyjama, and even a cricket jersey and kit during the IPL.

PUBG has been banned by 4 countries, two of which have unbanned it already

PUBG has been banned by 4 countries, two of which have unbanned it already

Besides the game itself, Google has also aligned itself to offer a special coupon to use in-game for PUBG Mobile for purchases. This offer has been available for a short while now and users can spot it in Google Play Store main menu, or in the rewards section. The coupon is worth Rs 70 and can be used in the game itself. Players will have to avail the coupon in the Google Play Store first and then launch the game to avail it.

Now, this coupon can be availed on purchases in the game itself, and these include any transaction that requires real currency. For example, players can use to while buying UC, and they will be prompted to use the coupon during the transaction. Once the coupon is availed in the Google Play Store it is only valid for the user for a limited time so do keep that in mind.
  Published Date: May 8, 2019 10:34 AM IST

Airtel 4G Hotspot device price in India is now Rs 399
Airtel 4G Hotspot device price in India is now Rs 399
Android Q Beta now available for 15 more smartphones

Android Q Beta now available for 15 more smartphones
Android Pie on over 10 percent of active devices

Android Pie on over 10 percent of active devices
Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen

Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen
4 in 10 Indians want ban on PUBG: Study

4 in 10 Indians want ban on PUBG: Study