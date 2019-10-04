comscore PUBG Mobile introducing BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle
PUBG Mobile introducing BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle

We have already seen the new BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle and the Desert Eagle handgun added to the PC and console versions of the game and now it’s coming to PUBG Mobile.

  • Published: October 4, 2019 7:39 PM IST
PUBG brdm-2

There’s a new update coming for PUBG Mobile and it seems we are getting the new BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle and the Desert Eagle handgun. We have already seen both these added to the PC and console versions of the game and now it’s coming to PUBG Mobile. The Desert Eagle or Deagle for short is one of the most recognized handguns in pop culture. While the new BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle that will be replacing the Armored UAZ.

The BRDM-2 is a new amphibious vehicle was added to the game with PUBG Update 30. It is a replacement for the Armored-UZI. Players need to use Flare Guns to call in the BRDM-2 instead of the special care package. The BRDM-2’s total HP is 2,500, and its health is twice as much as UAZ. It is essentially gigantic with sturdy wheels that cannot be damaged. Also, it is a powerful bulletproof vehicle that can reduce incoming damage from guns, grenades and Red zone. It can continue to travel from ground to water, but players can’t shoot while on board. The BRDM-2 has a top water speed of 22kmph and top land speed on the road of 102kmph when boosted. It can carry four players.

Besides this the devs are bringing a new set of characters to PUBG Mobile, from AMC’s The Walking Dead no less. Tencent Games in its effort to counter Fortnite is introducing new characters from the popular zombie apocalypse series and some equipment as well. Players can get the characters of Rick, Daryl, Michonne and the infamous Negan. Players can also get Daryl’s trademark bike from the series, Michonne’s katana and of course Negan’s spiked bat, Lucile. These items will be replacing the items in the game as usual. These items will be available till early 2020, and this seems like an appropriate crossover considering that both deal with zombies.

Desert Eagle handgun is coming to PUBG Mobile soon

Desert Eagle handgun is coming to PUBG Mobile soon

Besides the addition of the The Walking Dead characters, recently after the release of the newest Apple iOS 13, people discovered that the new update makes Fortnite  and PUBG Mobile unplayable. This was due to a three-finger touch issue, that had a whole other meaning on iOS 13. The new three-finger touch feature for iOS 13 that is a text-editing gesture brings up options like undo, copy, and paste.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2019 7:39 PM IST

