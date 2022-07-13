PUBG Mobile to host its first ever virtual concert this month

Battle royal mobile game PUBG Mobile has announced to host its first-ever in-game virtual concert that will be headlined by K-Pop group Blackpink. Games like Fortnite have hosted such events very frequently with artists including Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Alan Walker and more. Also Read - Fortnite v21.20 update rolls out: New weapons, Indiana Jones outfit, more

PUBG will be organising this concert in the month of July itself. PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games’ official announced that the game is expanding its “ever-revolving world”.

PUBG Mobile virtual concert: Dates, Tickets

As per the official tweet, players will witness a number of games on July 23-24 and then on July 30-31. Players in South and North America will be able to attend the concert on 22-23 and 29-30 July whereas it will be hosted for the “rest of the world” on 23-24 and 30-31 July.

Interested players can buy the in-game tickets for this concert from July 15. They will also need to download a special assets pack in advance to view the concert.

The main highlight of the concert will be the K-Pop group Blackpink. Attendees will be able to see avatars of each artist in the group. Additionally, the developers have confirmed that the PUBG players will be able to get “eye-catching outfits” worn by the band and wear them later on the battlefield till August 31.

Tencent Games have further announced a concert where the top three players with the best K-pop-inspired outfit in PUBG Mobile will be awarded $100.

🕶️ 🧣 Calling all wardrobe haul enthusiasts, fashionistas, and K-POP fans 🧣🕶️ Show us your best #PUBGMOBILE K-POP-inspired outfits by sharing screenshots on social media from 7/12 – 7/25 with #PUBGMSTYLIST #CONTEST for a chance to win $100 in UC! 🔗 https://t.co/QLxJDuEBCp pic.twitter.com/8Zs4EiWO2T — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 12, 2022

As per the company, “This challenge begins on JULY 12th at 10am PDT and runs through JULY 25th, 2022 at 11:59pm PDT. (Use a site to help convert to your time zone if needed)