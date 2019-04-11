PUBG Mobile is reminding users to take a break between long sessions

Popular online multiplayer battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, has recently faced strong criticism in India with people claiming that it’s addictive in nature, and this hype and addiction of the game had led to a ban in the state of Gujarat. But the ban has since been redacted and the game had started to lock-out players who have been playing for about six hours in a day, and asked players to come back to play after 25-hours had passed. The company came out and said that this was a bug and has since removed it.

“Dear Players, Basis feedback from the community, we have now changed the Birthday Crate. The Healthy Gameplay System error has also been fixed, and you should be able to play uninterrupted. Lastly, payment systems are back up and running. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience”, the devs wrote in a tweet. This seemed to be a plausible step from the company after all the incidents in India and which made the addition seem legitimate at the time as the game developers seemed to be promising a more healthy experience. A few reports claimed that if a user plays PUBG Mobile for more than six hours, the game will stop working and he/she won’t be able to play it further unless a specified time has passed. Users were reportedly locked with a message that reads, “You’ve played the game for 6 hours today.”

After this bug was fixed, the game is still reminding players that playing for long hours can be harmful for the health and gives tips on how to remain healthy while playing the game. The message goes, “At the end of the day, as much as we all love PUBG MOBILE, it is just a game. When you are engrossed in conquering Pochinki and looting the city, time can fly by. It is important to take note of how long you have been playing the game. Regular breaks can minimize stress of looking at the screen for longer durations as well as relax your mind in general”

Additionally, the app does ask players in the pop-up if their age is above 18, in the health reminder after two or four hours and so on.