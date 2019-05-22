comscore
PUBG Mobile is teaming up with Godzilla: King of Monsters

We might be getting a Godzilla themed mode or something else by the end of the month. It could be like the Chinese new year event that was released only in China.

PUBG Godzilla

The developers team of PUBG Mobile at Tencent Games has affiliated itself with other entertainment entities like the Resident Evil games and Mission Impossible movies, and now it seems that the company has teamed up with the upcoming Godzilla: King of Monsters movie. This comes from a tweet that was shared by on the main PUBG Mobile handle announcing the collaboration and it could be unlike the other movie collaborations before. The previous movie collaborations didn’t have an ingame event and it seems we might be getting an event this time around.

The tweet said, “Another collaboration is here! We are thrilled to announce the crossover between PUBG MOBILE and Godzilla: King of the Monsters! Parachute in to find clues of Godzilla’s imminent arrival. See Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters May 31st! #PUBGMxGodzilla #GodzillaMovie” This indicates that we might be getting a Godzilla themed mode or something else by the end of the month. It could be like the Chinese new year event that was exclusively released in China where players had to kill a dragon to win. Here players may have to kill one of the monsters from the movie Godzilla: King of Monsters. Players have spotted murals in the game that show Mothra and even the Monarch logo.

These were added with the recent update that included Season 7 and the Royale Pass which came with 100 PR points as reward for buying it and players get to choose between two outfits when they reach Royale Pass level 100 which are the Urban Scavenger or Assault Squad. These outfits are very similar to the special outfits that were released last time around, and may point to the theme that Tencent Games is looking at this year. Besides these there are special outfits, and weapon skins for the AKM, Kar98, level 1 and 3 helmets, parachutes and others as well.

The biggest addition to the Royale Pass this time around is the new flight trail of the aircraft along with parachute trail reward which will have a new pink color. There is also a black airplane skin which also has the smoke trail feature.

