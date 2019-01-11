Fitness trainer in Jammu loses mental balance after playing PUBG for 10 days

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, also called as PUBG, has emerged as the biggest game of 2018 with more than 200 million players around the world. The game became a sensation after it got a mobile version and support for new features and maps like the Vikendi Snow map. Gaming is addictive and once you start playing PUBG, you know that you are addicted and hooked to the game. While PUBG has proven to increase the attentiveness of a user, since the game involves users making split-second decisions, it can also have some adverse effect.

A report by UNI claims that a fitness trainer in Jammu started self-harming himself and then ended up in the hospital due to his addiction to the popular battle royale game. This is the six such case being reported in Jammu. The fitness trainer reportedly got addicted to the game by playing online over a period of ten days and after completing one of the rounds, he started hitting himself and was injured. The action resulted in him being admitted to the hospital.

“The patient is unstable at the moment and has partially lost his mental balance,” a doctor treating him said. The doctor also added that while the fitness trainer is able to recognize people, his mind is not very conscious and is still being influenced by the ‘PUBG‘ game. Due to incidents like this, locals in Jammu and Kashmir have asked governor Satya Pal Malik to get such “life-threating” online games banned in the state and the country as well.

In December last year, China’s online gaming ethics review committee reviewed 20 games for containing “ethics risk” and nine of these games were consequently banned. The banned games reportedly include Fortnite and PUBG and the Chinese authority suggested corrective action for the remaining 11 games. It needs to be seen whether Jammu and Kashmir Governor issues a ban on the game citing health risks.