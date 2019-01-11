comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fitness trainer in Jammu loses mental balance after playing PUBG for 10 days
News

Fitness trainer in Jammu loses mental balance after playing PUBG for 10 days

Gaming

The fitness trainer has been admitted to hospital and doctor says he is still influenced by PUBG game.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 11:20 AM IST
pubg-mobile-vikendi-snow-map-first-impressions

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, also called as PUBG, has emerged as the biggest game of 2018 with more than 200 million players around the world. The game became a sensation after it got a mobile version and support for new features and maps like the Vikendi Snow map. Gaming is addictive and once you start playing PUBG, you know that you are addicted and hooked to the game. While PUBG has proven to increase the attentiveness of a user, since the game involves users making split-second decisions, it can also have some adverse effect.

A report by UNI claims that a fitness trainer in Jammu started self-harming himself and then ended up in the hospital due to his addiction to the popular battle royale game. This is the six such case being reported in Jammu. The fitness trainer reportedly got addicted to the game by playing online over a period of ten days and after completing one of the rounds, he started hitting himself and was injured. The action resulted in him being admitted to the hospital.

“The patient is unstable at the moment and has partially lost his mental balance,” a doctor treating him said. The doctor also added that while the fitness trainer is able to recognize people, his mind is not very conscious and is still being influenced by the ‘PUBG‘ game. Due to incidents like this, locals in Jammu and Kashmir have asked governor Satya Pal Malik to get such “life-threating” online games banned in the state and the country as well.

Watch: First Look of Kumbh app on JioPhone

In December last year, China’s online gaming ethics review committee reviewed 20 games for containing “ethics risk” and nine of these games were consequently banned. The banned games reportedly include Fortnite and PUBG and the Chinese authority suggested corrective action for the remaining 11 games. It needs to be seen whether Jammu and Kashmir Governor issues a ban on the game citing health risks.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2019 11:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Fitness trainer in Jammu loses mental balance after playing PUBG for 10 days
thumb-img
News
Samsung showcased a protype 5G smartphone at CES 2019
thumb-img
News
Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch on February 20
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale at 12PM today

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Samsung showcased a protype 5G smartphone at CES 2019

Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch on February 20

Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale at 12PM today

Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15

BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fitness trainer in Jammu loses mental balance after playing PUBG for 10 days

Gaming

Fitness trainer in Jammu loses mental balance after playing PUBG for 10 days
PUBG was second best-selling game on PlayStation Store last month

Gaming

PUBG was second best-selling game on PlayStation Store last month
Tencent Games and PUBG Corp team up to announce Oppo PUBG Mobile India Series 2019

Gaming

Tencent Games and PUBG Corp team up to announce Oppo PUBG Mobile India Series 2019
Microsoft Xbox One keyboard and mouse support coming to Gears 5, PUBG, and more

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox One keyboard and mouse support coming to Gears 5, PUBG, and more
PUBG Mobile may be getting monsters for Chinese New Year

Gaming

PUBG Mobile may be getting monsters for Chinese New Year

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 6 स्मार्टफोन 1,500 रुपये हुआ सस्ता, अब मिल रहा है इतने में

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 इंडियन सपोर्ट पेज पर हुआ लाइव, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

शाओमी का Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, ऐसे खरीदें

शाओमी के CEO ने कहा जल्द ही लॉन्च होगा Redmi का खुद का फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

ऑनर View20 की प्री-बुकिंग 15 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, मिल रहा है जबर्दस्त प्री-बुक ऑफर

News

Samsung showcased a protype 5G smartphone at CES 2019
News
Samsung showcased a protype 5G smartphone at CES 2019
Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch on February 20

News

Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch on February 20
Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale at 12PM today
Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15

News

Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15
BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity

News

BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity