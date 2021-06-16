Battlegrounds Mobile India official launch date is yet to get confirmed but hints have slowly begun dropping in on the internet. While Krafton clearly specified a set of new privacy policy for the upcoming BR title, an update in the Battlegrounds Mobile India support page now suggest that the players will have to go through OTP authentication to log-in. Also Read - Top 5 PUBG New State features that could likely replace PUBG Mobile gameplay

Battlegrounds Mobile India OTP authentication: What does it mean?

Krafton has put a ‘Rules regarding OTP Authentication section’ on the Battlegrounds Mobile India support page as per reports. While the developer has seemingly taken down the section, a few outlets managed to hands-on the instructions listed on the section. As cited players will be log-in to Battlegrounds Mobile India by registering their mobile number and get an OTP to verify their account. They will be able to enter the unique number within five minutes of receiving the OTP. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile to get a unified season system: What it means?

The Battlegrounds Mobile India site mentions that a user can enter a ‘verify code’ up to a maximum of three times. If in case one fails to enter the right code then can request for a code ten times before they are restricted from doing so for one day. Further, a single mobile number can register up to ten accounts. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch this week? 5 latest developments about PUBG Mobile India version launch

While the move is likely meant for data protection, it still leaves the question unanswered as to whether players will be able to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The new BR title will bring PUBG Mobile-like gaming experience with an Indian twist to it. The Battlegrounds Mobile India will feature the popular Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar maps. A recent teaser also revealed PUBG’s UAZ Jeep as well. The upcoming BR game from Krafton is widely anticipated to release on June 18.