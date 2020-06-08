comscore PUBG Mobile Jungle Mode is here with hot air balloons, jungle fruit
PUBG Mobile Jungle Mode is here with hot air balloons, jungle fruit and more

Getting to play this new PUBG Mobile Jungle Mode is based on luck.

  Published: June 8, 2020 11:39 AM IST
PUBG Mobile’s has just added a new Jungle Adventure Mode to the game. Like the leaks said, the new Jungle mode has brought out a dynamic new side to the game. Deep-diving into the new set of mechanics and features PUBG Mobile has brought players within the relatively small Sanhok Map, here are some of the one’s to keep an eye out for:

PUBG Mobile Jungle Mode: New additions

Hot Air Balloons: An all new vehicle which allows players to survey the battlefield from the skies, in turn gaining an advantage over opponents. Players will be able to see the location of hot air balloons on the map. Once you board a hot air balloon, you can launch it into the air. When the hot air balloon is up in the sky, you’ll be able to see where totems are located in the jungle, which will make it easier for you to find them. After you launch a hot air balloon into the sky, you’ll need to lower it back to the ground before you can continue exploring. If you think the hot air balloon is descending too slowly, you’ll be able to parachute from the hot air balloon.

Mysterious Jungle Fruit: Players who make their way into Sanhok’s Jungle Adventure Mode will find Special Jungle fruits distributed throughout the map. The consumption of these fruits give players a chance to experience the following magical effects, both positive and negative. There are 3 buffs and 1 debuff which players get randomly:

– Display the distance of gunshot, footstep, and vehicle sound markers
– Instantly restore 50% Energy
– Display the location of Air Drops
– Make you dizzy and blur your vision.

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games has shared Season 12 stats

Also Read

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games has shared Season 12 stats

Lost Treasures: Last but not the least, the in-game event “Lost Treasures” is now available, players can come with their friends and try to find the Mysterious Jungle treasures!

Entering this exciting mode is purely based on luck, if you’re in, you’ll find ‘Jungle Adventure’ written on the bottom right of your screen. So ensure you have the Sanhok map downloaded on your device, and when you launch the map you may be in.

