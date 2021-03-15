comscore PUBG Mobile just banned over 1 million players; here's why | BGR India
News

PUBG Mobile confirms to have banned over one million player accounts: Here's the reason

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has just banned over 1 million players under its BanPan initiative. Here's everything you need to know about it.

PUBG-Mobile-BanPan

(Image: PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile via Twitter has announced that it has permanently banned over 1 million accounts on the count of cheating. The company keeps on conducting regular sweeps for cheating players, and from time to time keeps on deleting their accounts. Also Read - PUBG's Krafton reveals new details about PUBG Mobile India Launch update

The company via the PUBG Mobile official Twitter handle revealed that during its latest sweep from March 5 to March 11, during which it banned 11,10,842 players under its BanPan initiative. The majority of these accounts were using auto-aim hacks, speed hacks and X-Ray vision hacks. Apart from this, the company has also revealed some stats of the latest anti-cheating report, which showcase that out of the 11,10,842 banned players 34 percent were from the Bronze category, 13 percent were from the Diamond category, 12 percent were from the Silver and Crown ranks, 11 percent were from the Platinum category, 10 percent were from the gold category and 7 percent belonged to the Ace category. Lastly, the least amount of hackers belonged to the Conqueror category. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass end date is out: Here's how to upgrade Season 18 Royale Pass

There is no way these banned accounts can be revived as all of their data has been deleted from the company’s servers. A number of these accounts are usually bots that hackers create to help them out during matches. However, the rest are players using these hacks directly to gain advantages during matches.

Compared to the last BanPan report, the number of hackers has reduced by around 41 percent.

PUBG Mobile India

To recall, PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September 2020 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. It was stated that the ban has been enacted due to the app engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country. Since then PUBG Corporation has been trying to relaunch the game in the country, due to the wide audience, but to no avail.

  Published Date: March 15, 2021 4:26 PM IST

