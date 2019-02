Players have been enjoying the new Zombie mode of PUBG Mobile for a week now, and many have learnt new things to be more successful in this new mode. This mode introduced by Tencent Games is based on characters from Resident Evil 2 game, which recently released. To make things easier for players, we have made guides on all the zombies, tips and tricks to survive, and even a guide to do unusual things. Even though the Zombie mode is different from the other modes and maps, there are certain skill sets that are being boosted for players who are playing this map. These new skills will help players in winning that chicken dinner in other maps while playing the classic modes. Check these out.

Shooting

The Zombie: Survive till Dawn could instantaneously up the headshot game of players. Zombies die quicker when shot in the head, and there is no better gaming environment to practice than the high-adrenaline situation of the mode. Furthermore, in the thick of the action, most PUBG Mobile players end up firing at the hip. While this is not as effective as a headshot, it is useful nonetheless. Hip-firing could do a great deal to improve aim.

Run and Gun

If one is out in the open on the Zombie: Survive till Dawn, at night, they are vulnerable to detrimental attacks from zombies and other players. The only option left is to run and gun. Players learn this skill on the go and what’s more, they also understand and learn recoil control, adding a valuable skill to their arsenal.

Movement

One of the most trying aspects of surviving until dawn is the speed with which the zombies come at players during in the night. As far as the day is concerned, it is equally important to plan movements intelligently. This mode tests movement during the zombie onslaught to its full extent. Picture landing in Pochinki with a barrage of bullets making their way towards you in short spaces. If one has mastered the survival mode and has successfully navigated their way through the night, chances are, they will be better equipped to survive in Pochinki.

Strategy

It is easy to mistake the Zombie: Survive till Dawn to be an ‘all-guns-blazing’ scenario. Those who have mastered the mode, will claim that it is more about strategic gameplay than just eliminating zombies. From picking the right camping spot to figuring out team and roles, the mode leaves players with some invaluable skills in terms of planning and strategizing games.

Teamwork

We all know that playing the Zombie: Survive till Dawn solo is not the best idea. This mode pushes the communication skills to the brink. Working as a team to eliminate the zombies and other players on the map are the only way players will survive the attack. This would, in turn, improve communication and team synergy in other maps.

Use of Meds

Zombie: Survive till Dawn brings out the doctor in players. Every sip of the energy drink and every tablet of the painkillers counts in this mode. When you go back to playing regular classic games players tend to realize how crucial those health kits can be. When it comes to the final circle these things get you chicken dinners.

Pro at Shotgun

Shotgun is the last weapon players would opt for in a classic match. When it comes to the Zombie mode players tend to look for shotguns as its a one-shot one kill option. Zombies do not respond well when it comes to 12 gauge ammo. Taking this experience back to classic games could really help when players just have a shotgun and footsteps appear on the map.

Transitions

The Zombie: Survive till Dawn mode prepares players to camp as well as run out in the open and look for enemies. Which indirectly helps in becoming a versatile player. A combination of both camping and running out in the open can help players become invisible in the classic mode.